All optional characters and how to recruit them in Fire Emblem Engage

As you progress through the Fire Emblem Engage narrative, you will be able to recruit an extensive line-up of Units to aid you in battle.

While most of the primary characters in the JRPG are automatically recruited simply by playing the story and making your way through the narrative, certain optional Units require special conditions to recruit.

Having additional Units on your roster is one of the best ways to make your party more versatile, ultimately easing some of the game's toughest encounters.

While you can meet these optional recruits during the course of the story, you will, unfortunately, not be able to recruit them right away. You will either have to wait a while or meet certain special conditions to add them to your lineup.

This guide goes over all the optional characters you will be able to recruit in Fire Emblem Engage and how you can acquire them.

Recruiting optional Units in Fire Emblem Engage

To recruit optional Units in Fire Emblem Engage, you will need to select Alear during the player phase and then place them with a character that you want to recruit.

During your turn, you can use the “Talk” option to start a dialog with the character and begin the recruiting process.

Once, it’s over, you can recruit the character to your party. However, remember that this recruitment of optional characters will only work in certain game chapters. If you miss the window, you will not be able to recruit them again for the rest of the Fire Emblem Engage Narrative.

Here is a list of all the optional Units in the game and how you can recruit them:

Jean

You can recruit Jean by talking to him using Alear during the “Budding Talent” Paralogue mission.

Anna

You can recruit Anna in another Paralogue Mission called “Mysterious Merchant.”

You will be required to talk to her using Alear.

Jade

Jade is one of the trickier Units to recruit in Fire Emblem Engage, this is because you will not be able to use Alear to recruit her. During Chapter 9, “A Clash of Forces, you will need to use Diamant and speak to her to add her to your party. You will not be able to recruit her in any other way.

Seadall

Seadall’s recruitment is straightforward, and you can add him to your party by talking to him using Alear. You will have to start the negotiation dialogue with him during Chapter 15, “A Dancer in the Ruins.”

Saphir

To recruit Saphir, you must use Alear and speak to her in Chapter 19, “The Dead Town.”

Additional Units can only be recruited during these particular chapters in Fire Emblem Engage. Hence, if you fail to add them to your party, you will not be able to do so later in the game.

