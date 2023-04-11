5 action-adventure games from PS2 era worth playing today

The PlayStation 2 (PS2) era was a golden age of gaming, and action-adventure games were at the forefront of this revolution. With captivating gameplay, compelling stories, and memorable characters, action-adventure games on the PS2 offer countless hours of thrilling entertainment for gamers around the world. Despite the passage of time, many of these have retained their charm and continue to be beloved even today.

This diverse library of games is one of the reasons why the PS2 continues to be cherished by gamers, offering an extensive selection that has left lasting impressions and created memorable gaming moments. This article features five timeless classics worth playing even in the modern gaming landscape.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

God of War and four other action-adventure PS2 games still worth playing today

1) God of War

God of War (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Before becoming a renowned and critically acclaimed game on the PS4, Santa Monica Studios' God of War series had already gained a massive following during the days of the PS2. While the most recent titles starting in 2018 have arguably taken the story to new heights, God of War was also highly praised for its intense action and thrilling gameplay.

Players control Kratos, a Spartan warrior seeking vengeance against the pantheon of Greek gods. Deceived by Ares, the Greek god of war, he sets out on a dangerous quest across ancient Greece, hacking and slashing while confronting mythical beasts and solving puzzles to unravel his own history and exact revenge.

One of the standout features of "God of War" is its fast-paced and visceral combat, which includes a wide variety of weapons and a combo-based battle system. The game also features epic boss clashes that are known for their intensity and spectacle.

2) Jak and Daxter

Jak and Daxter (Image via Naughty Dog)

Despite Naughty Dog's initial success with the "Crash Bandicoot" franchise, it fearlessly moved on to create a fresh series for its debut on the PlayStation 2. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy marked Naughty Dog's entry into the realm of free-roaming 3D platformers. The game features two main characters, Jak and Daxter, who embark on an adventure-filled journey in a fantastical world.

As players progress through the game, they can explore various environments, from lush jungles to bustling cities, while utilizing Jak's unique powers, such as his agility, combat skills, and eco abilities. Daxter provides comic relief and assistance along the way, using his sharp wit and quick thinking to help Jak overcome challenges.

While the game draws inspiration from other contemporary titles, Naughty Dog's initial venture into true 3D gameplay is widely regarded as a remarkable achievement by all standards.

3) Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts (Image via Square Enix)

The original Kingdom Hearts game, released in 2002, marked the beginning of what would become an iconic Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) franchise in the gaming industry. It gained recognition for its unique combination of Final Fantasy and Disney properties, featuring colorful and imaginative worlds.

In the game, players follow the young protagonist Sora as he teams up with beloved Disney characters such as Donald Duck, Goofy, and Mickey Mouse to battle a mysterious evil organization and save his friends from the darkness.

While the gameplay of Kingdom Hearts may not be as remarkable as its unique concept, players can still enjoy exploring the game's diverse settings and encountering numerous cameo appearances from Square Enix and Disney characters. This surpasses expectations in terms of the sheer number and variety of familiar faces in one game.

4) Ratchet and Clank

Ratchet and Clank (Image via Insomniac Games)

After Spyro the Dragon’s huge success, Insomniac Games created an innovative 3D platformer called Ratchet and Clank, which combined action-packed gameplay with a unique currency system involving bolts.

In the game, you engage in jumping, smacking, and running, all while collecting various items that unlock new items and worlds. Your dexterity and hand-eye coordination are put to the test as you navigate through levels, avoiding enemies and learning their attack patterns in order to defeat them.

Ratchet and Clank provide a truly enjoyable gaming experience. The game is a classic platformer with some tweaks, such as weapons that shape the gameplay and a monetary system that adds some complexity. When compared to other entries in the same genre, its length and challenging gameplay are highly praised.

5) Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus on PS2 (Image via Team Ico)

Shadow of the Colossus, developed by Japan Studio and Team Ico, stood out as a unique game upon its release on the PS2 in 2005, leaving a profound impact on players. It also served as a significant milestone for the video game industry, showcasing the power of games in terms of storytelling and artistic expression.

The gameplay revolves around exploring a vast open world, finding and defeating each colossus, which are massive and imposing beings that require strategic nous and puzzle-solving to defeat.

The game's innovative approach demonstrated the versatility of the medium and highlighted how games can convey deep narratives and express artistic vision in compelling and groundbreaking ways.

The PS2 era introduced a plethora of action-adventure titles that captivated players with their immersive gameplay, compelling stories, and memorable characters. Even today, many years after the PS2's release, there are still several action-adventure games from its halcyon days that are worth playing.

