5 toughest puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake 

Apart from dealing with horrific enemies, puzzle solving is also one of the core gameplay elements in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. While you need skill and accuracy to overpower the creatures, the various puzzles require you to have patience and wit. This adds another layer of interesting gameplay mechanics to the game. Most of the puzzles in the Resident Evil 4 Remake are fairly easy to solve.

However, there are some which may test your nerves. So, here are the five trickiest puzzles to solve in Resident Evil 4 Remake from our end.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices.

Here are top 5 hard-to-solve puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake

5) Crystal Marble Puzzle (Chapter 2)

The Crystal Marble puzzle in the Remake has an added layer of Padlock puzzle (Image via Capcom)

The Crystal Marble puzzle is a significant one, as it is the first among the series of puzzles you’ll discover along the storyline. Inspired by the orb puzzle in the original RE title, the Crystal Marble puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, has added a layer of padlock puzzles to the fray, making it a little confusing at times to locate. However, this is probably the easiest puzzle on this list. Read along to find some harder ones to solve.

4) Church Puzzle (Chapter 4)

Can you match colors without looking up? (Image via Capcom)

Chapter 4 is a rather long section of the Remake that forces players to navigate every section of the village lake area. Leon ends up in the Church where he gets to solve a puzzle inside the Church. This acts as the final hurdle before he gets to meet Ashley.

In this puzzle, you need to adjust three dials to match the color of the three sets of tiles on the Church’s window ceiling. The catch is that players need to figure out how to match the ceiling tiles without looking up. This makes it an incredibly tough puzzle to solve. However, you have to finish the Church puzzle as it serves as an integral part of the overall development of the storyline.

3) Hexagon Pieces Puzzle (Chapter 4)

Arranging the three Hexagon Pieces in Chapter 4 is probably one of the most confusing puzzles to solve in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Moreover, collecting the three hexagon pieces spread out in the village lake area can be a tedious task in itself.

Once the hexagon pieces are obtained, using them to form an image of a sea monster or a man on a lake can be a challenging task. Be prepared to make several mistakes while trying to figure out the hexagon pieces.

2) The Ashley Clock Puzzle (Chapter 9)

Ashley’s turn to shine (Image via Capcom)

You will get to solve the Clock Puzzle as Ashley in Chapter 9 of the Remake. If you can figure out the time solution, then it is one of the easiest puzzles to complete, otherwise, you are in for a ride.

It’s a particularly hard puzzle due to how Ashley has to go through a lot of hurdles just to get the solution to the puzzle. This involves sneaking your way through a couple of plague-infected sections.

The Clock puzzle is all about adjusting the correct time to open up the door.

1) Power Calibration Puzzle (Chapter 13 and 14)

The power calibration puzzles in Chapters 13 and 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake are no easy feat (Image via Capcom)

Chapter 13 and 14 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake contains several doors, which can be opened by solving certain power calibration puzzles. Some of them can be really challenging. Players are required to adjust each node correctly so that the power generates properly.

Some of these power calibration puzzles are also situated in some of the scariest locations in the game, which adds to the difficulty.

This wraps up our list of the hardest puzzles in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The Remake was released in March and is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Poll : 0 votes