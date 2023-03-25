How to easily complete the crystal ball puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake? 

The crystal ball puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake resembles that of the orb puzzle from the original title. In the Remake, the crystal ball puzzle is paired with a padlock puzzle, which is a brand-new addition.

You’d have to solve the latter first to get a crack at the crystal ball puzzle. In this feature, we’ll show you how to get them done with ease.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: The crystal ball puzzle and the padlock puzzle solutions

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll get to solve the crystal ball puzzle when you open a cabinet in the village chief’s manor during Chapter 2. The puzzle requires you to rotate a crystal ball in such a way that the bubbles inside the ball match the symbols behind them.

However, in the Remake, the developers have added a layer of padlock puzzles to the quest.

How to solve the padlock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The padlock puzzle lies in the wardrobe shown in the image (Image via Capcom)

On your way towards the lake in Chapter 2, you’ll come across a large house with two floors in it.

Proceed to the second floor to locate a door with a circular indentation carved into it. The door can be found across the hall from the typewriter.

You’ll find a note on the typewriter titled Illuminados 4:3. Pick up the note and head down to the first floor to find a wardrobe with a padlock on it.

The Padlock has three slots with rotating symbols. You must match the symbols on each of their respective slots.

Before attempting the puzzle, read the note you picked and choose the following order:

· Crop

· Pig

· Baby

To access the crystal marbles, you must correctly align the symbols on the padlock of the wardrobe mentioned earlier. Once unlocked, pick up the crystal marble from the wardrobe and rush back upstairs to solve the crystal ball puzzle.

How to solve the Crystal Ball puzzle?

Once you make your way up to the indented door, it is recommended to attempt the crystal ball puzzle in phases.

First, you must concentrate on aligning your marbles.

· Spin the Crystal Ball using the left stick, and concentrate on the moving particles.

With a left control stick, spin the Crystal Ball in a manner that will concentrate the particles in an upside-down version of the image within. Continue spinning using the left stick until the marble particles tighten up further and move into a close-knit formation of the image.

· Rotate the orb using RB/ R1. This will start to appear as a two-dimensional image.

Once the symbol has been formed, rotate the crystal ball 180 degrees using the RB/ R1 button. This leads to marble particles and the image slotting in perfectly to form a two-dimensional image.

Here's how to complete the crystal ball puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Follow Sportskeeda for more related content on Remake and the rest of the gaming world.

