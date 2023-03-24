How to easily solve Ashley's Clock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

When Ashley is exploring Resident Evil 4 Remake's castle on her own, she will come across the Clock Puzzle which she must solve to progress further. After a trap is sprung on Leon Kennedy, Ashley is separated from him and must survive on her own. Although her blue flame lamp will keep her safe from some hazards, it won't help her solve puzzles.

One of the rooms she enters has a massive clock that stops her from proceeding without a key. The answer to the puzzle is actually in one of the other rooms, but if you didn't find it, here's how to solve the Clock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

What is the right time for Ashley’s Clock Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

When Leon Kennedy and Ashley get separated in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it’s going to be time to engage in some stealth gameplay since she has no attacks. There will be suits of armor that are walking around, thanks to the plaga parasites.

If Ashley Graham shines the blue flame lamp on them, they will stop moving, but this will eventually stop being useful. One of the puzzles she encounters requires her to use the lamp, and thus, loses access to it. But the first real puzzle of her journey is the Clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

On one of the nearby desks, there's a note with the appropriate time for the clock puzzle. Don't be fooled by the smaller clock in front of the massive grandfather clock, as it's not relevant to the puzzle. The actual solution to this puzzle is discovered later when exploring as Leon.

To solve the puzzle, walk up to the grandfather clock and wind it to the correct time, which is 11:04. Once you wind the clock to this time, it will chime, and the passageway will open.

If you want to solve the Clock Puzzle, just turn it to 11:03 (Image via Capcom)

Since Ashley cannot take part in combat apart from occasionally dropping fire bombs on Leon’s enemies, her portion of the game requires you to sneak around. You will probably spend much of the time crouching and moving around slowly, to avoid catching the attention of plaga knights.

Thankfully, most of Ashley's puzzles in Resident Evil 4 Remake are relatively straightforward with enough time and patience. For this particular puzzle, players can easily solve it by moving the clock arrow one space at a time until it clicks.

After completing this puzzle, the story will progress, and players will once again control Leon Kennedy as the protagonist. Overall, the Clock Puzzle is one of the easier puzzles in the game. You can find our full thoughts on the RE4 Remake here.

