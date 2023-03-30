The Resident Evil 4 remake is broken down into multiple chapters, each having its own unique set of collectibles to find and trade with the Merchant. These may include simple tasks such as shooting down certain items to a few more complex endeavors such as solving a series of puzzles to obtain an in-game item. This guide will detail all the collectibles found within Chapter 9 of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Note: Spoilers for the Resident Evil 4 remake will follow. Discretion is advised.

All Chapter 9 collectible locations in Resident Evil 4 remake

Here are the locations of each collectible in Chapter 9 of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, divided into sub-objectives:

Head for ballroom in Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 remake:

Head to the northwest corner of the maze to find Castellan #9. A treasure, the Elegant Chessboard can be found east of the maze. The Depraved Idol treasure is found after solving the maze puzzle. Exit your way through the gate at the west and back into the Wine Cellar once more. Boost Ashley up near the locked door to grab the treasure and head back to the maze. Exit the maze through its east gate. Head to the Grand Hall and shoot down the lantern dangling from the hand of a statue to grab the Alexandrite treasure. Enter back into the shooting range, accessible via the elevator near the Merchant. Challenges 2A, 2B, and 2C will be unlocked, and S ranks on these will count towards the Real Deadeye trophy unlockable later in-game. Another Merchant request can be found near him in the save room. You must destroy 6 more blue medallions, the first of which is found near the gate of the maze on a wall to your side. Shoot it down. The second blue medallion is found in the Grand Hall, behind a headless statue. Near the left of the headless statue, find another Merchant request - this time instructing you to kill 3 rats. The first rat is found scurrying in the dining hall. At the dining hall, instruct Ashley to sit in the queen’s place (second chair on the right) and take Leon on to the king’s chair (last chair on the left). Doing this will unlock the key item, a Serpent Head. Blue medallion #3 is found here as well, hidden behind a curtain in the last window. Blue medallion #4 is found hanging from a chandelier, upstairs in the grand hall. Grab the Small Key, found within a room up north and upstairs inside a cabinet on your left. Blue medallion #5 is found inside the armory, hanging above the throne. Shoot it down. The key item, a Lion Head can be grabbed from the Lion Statue in the armory. Before you exit the armory, look for a chest within the corridor to obtain a Cubic Device further used to unlock treasure shrines in the castle. Find another rat here in the very same corridor. Kill it to proceed. Reach the gallery, the last room upstairs. The sixth blue medallion is found hanging behind a pillar, shoot it down. Climb up the ladder here and interact with the lever where the prior enemy was to unlock a treasure chest containing a Yellow Diamond at the center of the room. Head back to the Merchant in the grand hall and use the Cubic Device on the square lock box to obtain the Butterfly Lamp. Next, head across the door near the merchant and use the golden gondola to arrive near the water hall. Now, make your way back to the audience chamber to collect both the Justitia Statue and Gold Bar treasures using the Cubic Device and Small Key.

Rescue Leon in Chapter 9 of Resident Evil 4 remake:

Head back to the grand hall and insert the heads onto the headless statue to change control to Ashley. Head south of the library and place the lantern on the pedestal to unlock a hidden stairway and a Bunch of Keys. Crouch and head underneath the hole near the bookshelves and use the second key from your left to open the box to obtain an Elegant Perfume Bottle. Next, head back to the north of the library and use the third key on the door to activate an elevator. Enter the save room and unlock the chest using the fourth key to obtain a Sapphire. Solve the clock puzzle near the typewriter by entering 11:04 (Assisted/Normal) or 7:00 (Hardcore/Professional). Head back to the room prior to the library to find yet another clock puzzle - enter the same time depending on your difficulty selection as mentioned above to go down and enter the elevator into the Mausoleum. Finally, pull on the four strings underneath the symbols to unlock the door and grab the Emerald using the first key. Head forward in the Mausoleum until you encounter a lamp puzzle. Adjust the lamps accordingly - Left (half moon), Right (star), and Top (full moon). Doing so will unlock a key item, the Salazar Family Insignia that can be inserted in the save room above the library of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

That wraps it up for all the collectibles found in Chapter 9 of the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5, and was met with universal acclaim.

