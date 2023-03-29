All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 13 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake, the redesigned version of the original title, offers a load of collectibles for players to discover. The items may range from a simple knife that can be found multiple times during the entire campaign to an efficient weapon that can change the outcome of the fights.

There are numerous collectibles spread across the map in each chapter and this article will cover every collectible that can be discovered in Resident Evil 4 Remake along with their locations.

Note: This article may contain spoilers from a portion of the game.

Chapter 13 collectible locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Given below is the list of collectibles and their locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake:

1) The Island Treasure Map

Island treasure map (Image via Capcom)

A merchant will be found during the initial stage of Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Interact with him and trade the Island treasure map for 5 spinels which will reveal the location of all treasures of the place.

2) Pearl Bangle

The Pearl Bangle (Image via Capcom)

Go to the Wharf and you will notice a laser covering a treasure box. Hop over the broken window in front of you and take a left followed by a right and another left to reach the switch. Disable the laser and open the box to collect the Pearl Bangle.

3) Golden Lynx

The Golden Lynx (Image via Capcom)

Climb up the mountain to reach the upper Wharf and enter the barracks on the right hand side which does not have a door. Take out the enemies and go left towards the back of the building. Shoot the red barrel to unlock the entrance to the mine shaft and open the box to gain access to the Golden Lynx in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

4) Elegant Crown

The Elegant Crown (Image via Capcom)

Follow the main objective towards the surveillance room and upon reaching the split path, take the stairs down. Approach the red truck on the right side to find the treasure chest. Open the chest and collect the Elegant Crown.

5) Castellan

The Castellan in Chaper 13 (Image via Capcom)

After picking up the Elegant Crown, approach the green forklift beside the truck. The Castellan will be located between them and can be seen moving its hands. Shoot it to reach a step closer to destroying every one of them in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

6) Velvet Blue (x2)

The first Velvet Blue in Chapter 13 (Image via Capcom)

Backtrack towards the main objective and take the stairs upwards to reach the surveillance door. Open the door and you will notice a briefcase placed on the orange ledge which will contain the first Velvet Blue.

The second Velvet Blue (Image via Capcom)

Proceed to the hallway through Utilities and open the grayish black door beside the broken wall grill. Take a left to reach a small room with a lot of equipment. Unlock the briefcase placed above the oven to get the second Velvet Blue.

7) Red Berryl

The Red Berryl (Image via Capcom)

Reach the power control level under Dissection and reroute the power to the facility as well as gain access to the lab. Head towards the Dissection area and open the door in the front room which will contain various chemicals. Break the glass panel in front of you to collect the Red Berryl.

8) Gold Ingot

The Gold Ingot (Image via Capcom)

After collecting the Red Berryl, proceed to the Electronic Lock Terminal and pick up the Level 1 Keycard, then head to the room across the hallway and smash the glass of the shelve on the left to collect the Gold Ingot.

9) LE 5

The LE 5 SMG (Image via Capcom)

Return back to the power control level and route the power to the Freezer. Head to the Freezer room through the hallway and solve the puzzles to gain access to the LE 5 SMG.

A detailed guide on how to get the weapon can be viewed here.

10) Biosensor Scope

The Biosensor Scope (Image via Capcom)

Enter the incubation lab through the broken window and head towards the office. Hop in through the office window and you will notice an open briefcase on the left table with the Biosensor Scope. Getting hold of the scope will also complete the current mission.

11) Two Bugs, One Stone Achievement

Two Bugs, One Stone achievement (Image via Capcom)

Equip the Biosensor Scope to a compatible weapon and go near a Regenerador in a tube. Search for the hit, which lines up two critical shots and then pull the trigger to unlock the Two Bugs, One Stone achievement in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

