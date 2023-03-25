Create

How to get LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

By Ratul Ghosh
Modified Mar 25, 2023 08:03 IST
LE 5 location in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)
Resident Evil 4 Remake has a huge arsenal of weapons that players can use to take down enemies, and the LE 5 is one of them. The weapon has been described in-game as a "medium-sized submachine gun that has good accuracy and penetration power."

The LE 5 holds a decent amount of bullets in its magazine and has a high fire rate that can decimate them in a few seconds. However, it is harder to get a hold of than most secret weapons in the game and is not sold by any merchant.

Find the LE 5 during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

youtube-cover

The LE 5 is a secret weapon that can be found during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is located inside the Freezer of the Laboratory. You will be required to complete a few puzzles on your way to getting your hands on the weapon.

Here are the steps you can follow to get the LE 5 in the game:

  • Reach and power up the Power Control Level under the Dissection room.
  • Take a left and pull the lever to lift the gates of the hallway.
  • Enter the gate and take a right through the hallway followed by another right to reach the entrance door of the Dissection room.
  • Solve the puzzle of the door to gain access to the room.
  • Search the tables of the room to find the Level 1 Keycard.
  • Be careful while going outside as a Regenerator will spawn and attack you.
  • Kill him and head back to the Power Control Level and pull up the lever. This will power up the Freezer entrance switch.
  • Head to the Freezer switch by taking a left from the hallway. Swipe the Level 1 Keycard.
  • Turn right and solve the Freezer door puzzle to get access to the room and the weapon.

You will face a different puzzle for each door during your playthrough. The puzzle of each door will depend on your difficulty level and will be randomized.

The LE 5 is one of the few SMGs in Resident Evil 4 Remake that can be combined with a scope. It can also be combined with the Biosensor scope found in the same chapter to get highlights of enemies and make them easily visible.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available to purchase and install from Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4.

