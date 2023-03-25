How to get LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a huge arsenal of weapons that players can use to take down enemies, and the LE 5 is one of them. The weapon has been described in-game as a "medium-sized submachine gun that has good accuracy and penetration power."

The LE 5 holds a decent amount of bullets in its magazine and has a high fire rate that can decimate them in a few seconds. However, it is harder to get a hold of than most secret weapons in the game and is not sold by any merchant.

Find the LE 5 during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

The LE 5 is a secret weapon that can be found during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is located inside the Freezer of the Laboratory. You will be required to complete a few puzzles on your way to getting your hands on the weapon.

Here are the steps you can follow to get the LE 5 in the game:

Reach and power up the Power Control Level under the Dissection room.

Take a left and pull the lever to lift the gates of the hallway.

Enter the gate and take a right through the hallway followed by another right to reach the entrance door of the Dissection room.

Solve the puzzle of the door to gain access to the room.

Search the tables of the room to find the Level 1 Keycard.

Be careful while going outside as a Regenerator will spawn and attack you.

Kill him and head back to the Power Control Level and pull up the lever. This will power up the Freezer entrance switch.

Head to the Freezer switch by taking a left from the hallway. Swipe the Level 1 Keycard.

Turn right and solve the Freezer door puzzle to get access to the room and the weapon.

You will face a different puzzle for each door during your playthrough. The puzzle of each door will depend on your difficulty level and will be randomized.

The LE 5 is one of the few SMGs in Resident Evil 4 Remake that can be combined with a scope. It can also be combined with the Biosensor scope found in the same chapter to get highlights of enemies and make them easily visible.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available to purchase and install from Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4.

