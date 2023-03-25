How to get LE 5 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a huge arsenal of weapons that players can use to take down enemies, and the LE 5 is one of them. The weapon has been described in-game as a "medium-sized submachine gun that has good accuracy and penetration power."
The LE 5 holds a decent amount of bullets in its magazine and has a high fire rate that can decimate them in a few seconds. However, it is harder to get a hold of than most secret weapons in the game and is not sold by any merchant.
Find the LE 5 during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake
The LE 5 is a secret weapon that can be found during Chapter 13 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is located inside the Freezer of the Laboratory. You will be required to complete a few puzzles on your way to getting your hands on the weapon.
Here are the steps you can follow to get the LE 5 in the game:
- Reach and power up the Power Control Level under the Dissection room.
- Take a left and pull the lever to lift the gates of the hallway.
- Enter the gate and take a right through the hallway followed by another right to reach the entrance door of the Dissection room.
- Solve the puzzle of the door to gain access to the room.
- Search the tables of the room to find the Level 1 Keycard.
- Be careful while going outside as a Regenerator will spawn and attack you.
- Kill him and head back to the Power Control Level and pull up the lever. This will power up the Freezer entrance switch.
- Head to the Freezer switch by taking a left from the hallway. Swipe the Level 1 Keycard.
- Turn right and solve the Freezer door puzzle to get access to the room and the weapon.
You will face a different puzzle for each door during your playthrough. The puzzle of each door will depend on your difficulty level and will be randomized.
The LE 5 is one of the few SMGs in Resident Evil 4 Remake that can be combined with a scope. It can also be combined with the Biosensor scope found in the same chapter to get highlights of enemies and make them easily visible.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is available to purchase and install from Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4.