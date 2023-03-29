Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake gives players a chance to explore the vastness of the Village area. The chapter contains 26 collectible items.

This guide covers all the collectible items and their locations in Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake in chronological order. Keep in mind that some collectibles cannot be obtained in the first walkthrough. They can be collected once the necessary key items have been procured. Additionally, all collectibles carry over to the new Game Plus, except Treasure progress.

Locations of all collectibles in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4

The collectibles are listed based on the objectives of Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4, making it easier for you to collect them as you progress through the storyline.

Objective 1: Investigate the large lake

Map of the lake in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)

The first objective of Resident Evil 4 Remake's Chapter 4 is to investigate several key locations in the Village lake area. The collectibles in this portion are listed below:

1) Old Wayshrine Key

Item type: Key

Once you reach the underground lake in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4, head inside the mural cave. Turn right before entering the lake. You’ll find the Old Wayshrine key on top of the altar. Pick it up, as you will need it in a few moments.

2) Golden Egg

Item type: Merchant Request

Look to the left where you picked your last item. You’ll see an island on the east side of the lake. There is a chicken farm on the lake. Therein lies a Golden Egg. Procure the Golden Egg from the farm.

Sell the Golden Egg to the Merchant located on the southwest corner of the lake to complete the request.

3) Alexandrite

Item type: Treasure

This is a treasure found on the shipwreck right in the middle of the lake. You’ll find the Alexandrite inside the chest.

4) Red9 Pistol

Item type: Treasure/ Weapon

The Red9 Pistol is a weapon that you can obtain on the same shipwrecked boat where you got the Alexandrite.

5) Velvet Blue

Item type: Treasure

Velvet Blue is a treasure you’ll find on the small island on the east side of the lake, where the chicken farm is. You’ll find it inside a barrel.

6) Gold Chicken Egg

Item type: Merchant Request

Head back to the same island on the eastern front of the lake. Pick it up from the same spot where you got the last Golden Egg. Remember to sell it to the Merchant later, as it is a Merchant request.

7) Pearl Bangle

Item type: Treasure

Remember the Old Wayshrine Key you had picked up in the beginning. Use it on the altar in the lakeside settlement area, situated on the northwestern corner of the lake.

8) Catch me a big fish

Item type: Merchant Request

Open the locked door on the lakeside settlement with your Insignia Key to find a blue letter behind the door. You’ll have to catch a Lunker Bass fish in the lake in front of the boat house to finish this request.

9) Castellan

Item type: Key item

From the lakeside settlement, go past the gate to enter the house. You’d have to climb up a ladder and head into the Forest Altar area. There, you’ll spot a Castellan. You have to shoot it through the fence and collect it.

10) Small key

Item type: Key

In the same area where you killed the Castellan in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4, you’ll find a small key on top of the cart. Do pick up the small key as it is necessary to open the next treasure.

11) Gold Bar

Item type: Treasure

Now that you have a small key, enter the house on the lakeside settlement. Open the locked drawer on the left-hand side of the first room.

12) Red Gemstone Ring

Item type: Treasure

Go to the end of the same house and dive into the dark basement. There will be a Red Gemstone Ring lying there, where Chapter 1 ended.

13) Catch me a Big Fish

Item Type: Merchant Request

You will need to get a Lunker Bass for the merchant located on the southwest side of the lake. This huge fish can only be harpooned near the Boat House in the southwest corner of the lake.

This huge Lunker Bass doesn’t spawn all the time, and you might have to visit the southwest corner of the lake a few times to spot it. Once you catch the giant fish, you must sell it to the Merchant to complete the request.

14) Blasphemer’s Head

Item Type: Key item

Grab a boat and head towards the northeastern section of the map in Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 4. You’ll come across a cave. Dock your boat near the cave and interact with the locked door. Solve the puzzle by placing all the items in the correct order. Behind the door, you’ll come across Blasphermer’s Head. Pick up the item as it is important for the continuation of the storyline.

15) Hexagon Piece C

Item Type: Key item

In the same room where you picked up Blasphermer’s Head, look to the right. Climb up to get another key item, the Hexagon Piece C.

16) Ruby

Item Type: Treasure

Move upstairs to the same room to find a silver container. Shoot it down to collect Ruby.

17) Depraved Idol

Item Type: Treasure

To obtain the Depraved Idol, you need to solve a tricky puzzle. Park your boat on the western front of the lake where you had the Chapter 3 end fight. You’ll come across an altar, where you have to insert the Hexagon pieces. Spin the treasure in the correct order to get yourself a Depraved Idol.

18) Splendid Bangle

Item Type: Treasure

Drive a boat through the tunnel on the western side of the lake. Park your boat when you come across a cave. Head inside the cave to open up a shrine using the Old Wayshrine key to collect the Splendid Bangle.

19) Alexandrite

Item Type: Treasure

Just above the shrine towards the right-hand side lies a silver bell. Shoot it down to get another Alexandrite.

20) Velvet Blue

Item Type: Treasure

Take a boat to the southwest corner of the lake through the Dripstone Caves. Get off the boat once inside the cave to find yourself a large shrine. Shoot a hanging silver container on the ceiling to get yourself the treasure.

21) Apostate’s Head

Item Type: Key item

In the same area, you’ll come across a ladder. Climb up the ladder to interact with the door. Solve the puzzle by placing the correct order of icons. Pick up Apostate’s Head behind the door.

Both the Apostate's Head and Blasphemer’s Head are key items for the story progression of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Objective 2: Get the Key to the Church

This portion of Chapter 4 in the Resident Evil 4 Remake has only one key item to collect.

1) Church Insignia

Item Type: Key item

Go back to the mural cave where you began the chapter. Place both the heads of the Apostate and Blasphemer on the pedestal. Now, head back to the Church from Chapter 3 and insert the Insignia into the church gate.

Objective 3: Head for the Church

Feel free to encrust the Butterfly Lamp with a Gemstone and sell it to the Merchant (Image via Maka91Productions/YouTube)

There’s only one collectible treasure in this section of Chapter 4 in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

1) Butterfly Lamp

Item Type: Treasure

Head back to the Merchant located on the southwestern corner of the lake. Enter the door next to him and backtrack towards the church. The path you took in chapter 3. Use the Wayshrine Key on the Wayshrine to get a Butterfly Lamp.

Objective 4: Look for Ashley in the Church

You have to enter the Church and collect the small key to unlock the last treasure in Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Maka91Productions/YouTube)

The last portion of Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake has three collectibles.

1) Small Key

Item Type: Key

After using the Insignia and entering the church, look for an altar on the right-hand side. Get the key from the altar and use it in the drawer in the save room of the church.

2) Yellow Diamond

Item Type: Treasure

There is a typewriter in the save room of the church. Use the small key on the locked drawer near the typewriter to get yourself a Yellow Diamond.

3) Blue Dial

Item Type: Key item

First, go to the church and locate the shelf on the right-hand side. Inside the shelf, you will find a Blue Dial. Once you have the Blue Dial, proceed to the altar and pull the lever on the left-hand side. Next, insert the Blue Dial into the altar.

The entire purpose of Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake is to navigate the lake area, face off with numerous enemies, and finally make your way up to the church and talk to Ashley.

That’s all you need to know about the collectibles in Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can read our in-depth review of the Resident Evil 4 Remake here.

