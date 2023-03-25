All Resident Evil 4 Remake small keys location 

Resident Evil 4 Remake is full of mysteries and treasures to hunt in each of the three main regions. While some are located behind hard-to-solve puzzles, other valuable items are hidden behind locked drawers, which require you to collect small keys to access them.

If you stumble across a locked drawer in the Remake, don't worry because finding a small key scattered across the game world is the solution.

Over here, we’ll share the location of all the scattered small keys you can find in the sinister and horrid world of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All eight small key locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

To cut some mystery short, there are eight small collectible keys in Resident Evil 4 Remake. They are scattered across the first two regions of the Village and the Castle.

We’ve listed them below for your quick reference:

Resident Evil 4 Remake: All small keys located in the Village region

The Village region has five small keys stored in it (Image via Capcom)

1) Valley Small Key

Chapter: 2

Location: Use the Eastern Entrance as a landmark and head towards the small shack on the right, next to a barricaded window. You’ll come across the first small key inside one open box in a cupboard.

2) Village Chief’s House Small Key

Chapter: 2

Location: The second small key can be found inside the village chief's manor. Head towards the southwestern section of the ground floor. You’ll find a small key lying on top of a heap of paper, between the couch and the window.

3) Fish Farm Small Key

Chapter: 3

Location: There’s a small shack on the western edge of the area. The key is located inside the shack.

4) Forest Alter Small Key

Chapter: 4

Location: Return to the settlement using a boat and use your Insignia Key to unlock the path located just north. Follow the path to the Forest Alter, where you will find a small key situated on top of a carriage on the western side.

5) Church Small Key

Chapter: 4

Location: Enter the church and proceed towards the pulpit. Turn towards your right, and you will spot the small key lying in the southern corner of the section.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Small Keys located in the Castle region

The Salizar Castle region has three hidden small keys (Image via Capcom)

1) Bindery Small Key

Chapter: 8

Location: Once you have solved the Bindery puzzle, you will find yourself in an L-shaped corridor. Wait for Leon to get startled by a creature crawling on the walls. Proceed towards the left-hand side of the corridor and locate the small key on top of the crate near a window.

2) Grand Hall Small Key

Chapter: 9

Location: As you search for the three statue heads and make your way toward the northern room, don't forget to grab the small key from the cupboard located in the upper left corner of the armor hallway, where Ashley expresses her desire to try on one of the suits.

3) Ballroom Small Key

Chapter: 12

Location: Return to the castle area after your adventures with Luis in the mines. You’ll come across a trader and train, leading you to the Cloak Tower.

Before heading to the Cloak Tower, make sure to pick up the small key from a small briefcase located on the right-hand side of the train.

How to open locked drawers in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

For every locked drawer you come across in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is a small key to unlock it. They may be opened up in any order, as there are no specific keys for specific drawers.

Here are the eight locked drawers and their rewards in Resident Evil 4 Remake:

Abandoned Factory Drawer – Elegant Mask

Village Square Drawer – Vintage Compass

Quarry Drawer – Brass Pocket Watch

Lakeside Settlement Drawer – Gold Bar

Church Drawer – Yellow Diamond

Audience Chamber Drawer – Gold Bar

Bindery Drawer – Brass Pocket Watch

Castle Battlements Drawer – Ornate Beetle

That concludes our guide on the eight small keys and locked drawers in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more content related to the game and the rest of the gaming world.

