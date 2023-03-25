How to get Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Red9 is one of the strangest weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Despite being one of the best handguns in the game, it's hard to explore its full potential without its Stock attachment. In the Resident Evil 4 Remake, there are two basic ways in which players can acquire weapons. The first is by looting them through chests, and the second way is by purchasing them from the Merchant. The Red9 is no different.

Where to find the Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Similar to most of the weapons in the game, there are two ways in which you will be able to procure the Red9 in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The first method is by looting it from a chest.

To get to this chest, you will have to wait till you reach the lake in Chapter 4. Once you've managed to defeat Del Lago, you will be able to explore the lake and its nearby areas. You will notice a wreck in the middle of the lake, so hop into a boat and make your way towards it.

Once you hop onto the wreck, you'll notice a huge red chest in the room in the middle. It contains an Alexandrite. There's a barrel in the same room that contains some Pesetas. Make your way through the other door and reach the bow (the top half) of the boat. You'll encounter an ornate chest here. Interact with this chest to pick up your very own Red9 in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

It's unlikely that you will miss out on this weapon during this chapter, but if you've already progressed beyond this point, you can purchase it from the Merchant. The first time it hits the shelves, this weapon will be priced at 9,800 Pesetas. However, you will only be able to purchase it after you've rescued Ashley in Chapter 5.

How to get the Red9 Stock?

Although it's a strong weapon, the Red9 suffers from high recoil and uncontrollable sway. To make it work properly, you will have to pair it with the Stock. Unfortunately, you won't be able to loot this attachment from any chests in the game.

The only way to acquire the gun is by purchasing it from the Merchant, but you will have to wait till it arrives in his inventory. Once you've completed Chapter 5 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, head over to the Merchant and navigate to the "Trade" tab. You'll notice that the Stock will be on sale, but the only way to purchase it is by using Spinels, a special currency in the game. Once you've procured the Stock attachment, pair it up with the gun and you'll have the best weapon in the game.

Poll : 0 votes