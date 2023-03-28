Resident Evil 4 Remake, like the original Resident Evil 4 and other entries in the franchise, features several collectibles and treasure items that can be obtained during the campaign. These collectibles range from small trinkets to large ornaments that can be sold to the Merchant for a certain amount of Pesetas in-game. This particular guide will detail the locations of all the collectibles found in Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

Note: Minor Spoilers for Resident Evil 4 Remake will follow. Discretion is advised.

All collectible locations in Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Here are the locations of each collectible, divided into the sub-parts of Chapter 3:

1) Head for the church in Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Head into a small house and loot the drawer, within the main village square. A Vintage Compass can be obtained from here, using the Small Key obtained inside the house near the end of the second chapter.

Head to the village square and use the Insignia Key at the Town Hall door. Enter the room and shoot down the decorative silver container hanging from the ceiling to obtain Velvet Blue.

Complete the Merchant’s request near Town Hall via the blue letter on the wall. To complete this trial, obtain three Vipers and sell them to him for a Viper Hunter. Vipers can be found within loot crates and obtained during normal game progression.

Pass through the graveyard into the church and make your way onward the path on your right to unlock a treasure chest at the end of the road. The Elegant Headdress can be found here, along with a request letter.

To the left of the previous treasure, find another request from the Merchant. Head back to the graveyard in front of the church and shoot the V-shaped emblems present near the double graves at the center.

2) Cross the Lake in Chapter 3 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

The first Viper from the aforementioned Viper Hunter quest can be found here, below the church. Jump down the hatch and kill to loot the viper near a yellow chest in a house on your left.

Head forward to The Quarry to find another blue letter with a request from the Merchant. The objective is to destroy all five blue medallions scattered through the map in this chapter.

The Trophy, Shield Your Eyes is also easily unlockable here once players throw down a flash grenade onto the crows - killing at least three in the process.

Shoot down the lamp hanging from a wire in the same region to find a Ruby Treasure.

A Blue Medallion can also be found here, dangling from one of the wooden structures above. Shoot it down.

Enter a shooting range when you access the elevator next to the Merchant. Leon can complete three of the 12 challenges here, and obtaining an S rank in all these objectives is vital to unlocking the Real Deadeye trophy, along with the Trick Shot trophy. However, both these trophies are unlocked much later in-game when the rest of the range is available.

Jump down the ladder from when you met the merchant and head to the farthest end of the pier to find Castellan 3 lodged between the roof and boxes.

In the same room as the Merchant, find Hexagon Piece A in a chest nearby.

Head down to the area below to shoot down Blue Medallion 2 found dangling beneath the pier.

Blue Medallion 3 is found near the fish farm in the first hut here.

Vipers 2 and 3 are found near this region, before the path to the hut. Shoot the snakes and loot them. Bring the loot to the Merchant to complete the Viper Hunter quest.

Head to the left of the fish farm and shoot down Blue Medallion 4, visible in an opening of the wooden wall in front.

Shoot down the silver container hanging near the flooded region of the fish farm to obtain an Antique Pipe treasure.

Drop down once again into the flooded area at the fish farm and make your way across the wooden walkway to shoot down Blue Medallion 5.

Hexagon Piece B can be within a chest to the left of the blue medallion.

Head inside the shed within the fish farm, on your left. Pick up the Key Item, a Small Key.

Head into a building beside where you found the key to find another Key Item, the Boat Fuel within a locked drawer.

Head back to the Merchant and drop down the ladder to open up another locked drawer here with the Small Key to obtain the Brass Pocket Watch.

Once you are done with the collectibles, head back onto the boat and make your way to Chapter 4 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24 2023 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4/5 to rave reviews worldwide, praising both its visuals, story design, and gameplay.

For more walkthroughs and guides on Resident Evil 4 Remake, keep an eye out for further updates on Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes