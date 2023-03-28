All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 1 collectibles and where to find them

Resident Evil 4 Remake has a variety of collectibles that can be found by exploring the map. While some might think that collecting them is a waste of effort, achievement hunters and explorers can unlock several trophies and may also find something useful. The number of collectibles may vary depending on the Chapter in Resident Evil 4 Remake, but fortunately, Chapter 1 contains a lot of them.

These can range from weapons to treasures that can be used to make the game easier from the beginning.

Note: This article may contain spoilers from a portion of the game.

Hunting for collectibles will make Resident Evil 4 Remake much easier in the longer run

The locations of every collectible that can be discovered in Chapter 1 of Resident Evil 4 Remake are as follows:

1) W-870 (Shotgun)

The W-870 shotgun (Image via Capcom)

After Chainsaw Man is defeated and every villager has left, proceed to the third building on the left. Upon going upstairs, you will find the W-870 shotgun placed on the wall.

2) Velvet Blue

The Velvet Blue location (Image via Capcom)

From the shotgun, break the window on the right to get access to the wooden support connected to the roof. Turn right to proceed through the roof and collect the Velvet Blue.

3) Ruby

Ruby location in Chapter 1 (Image via Capcom)

After picking up the Velvet Blue, drop from the building and take the path of the main objective. Before reaching the gate, take the building to the left and turn right immediately to find a treasure box containing Ruby.

4) Dirty Pearl Pendant

Dirty Pearl Pendant in the windmill (Image via Capcom)

Take the path of the main mission and enter the Farm. Hop over the fence and you will notice a bell-like container rotating with the windmill. Shoot it to drop and collect the Dirty Pearl Pendant.

5) Flagon

Flagon in the Farm (Image via Capcom)

Continue through the main story path and reach the large locked gate. Turn right and open the small metal gate and disable the trap. Take the ladder and go upstairs to open the balcony door. Jump down to find a red treasure chest that will contain Flagon.

6) Kitchen Knife and Ruby

Kitchen Knife and Ruby locations (Image via Capcom)

After collecting Flagon, break into the door ahead of you and open the drawer on the front to get access to the second Ruby of the first chapter. A kitchen knife will also be present on the following table on the right.

7) Castellan

First Castellan location in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)

The first Castellan of Resident Evil 4 Remake is located in the Lakeside Settlement area. Watch out for the enemies of the area and bear traps, which are located on the ground and hidden under patches of grass, which may stun you.

The statue will make a ticking noise at its location and will appear on the roof of the broken settlement. You can enter the building and proceed to the room on the right. Eventually, you will notice that Castellan will move its hands. Destroy it to earn the Revolt against the Revolting achievement.

