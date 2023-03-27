Resident Evil 4 remake all enemy types

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the latest addition to Capcom's list of survival horror titles. This game is a revamped version of the original Resident Evil 4, which was released in 2005. Both versions contain various enemy types boasting different statistics and skill moves. However, this article will focus on the recently launched remake.

The new game brings will allow players to re-experience the journey of Leon S. Kennedy and his mission to rescue the president's daughter, Ashley Graham, who has been kidnapped and is being kept on a remote island in Spain. Upon reaching the location, Leon discovers that the residents are infected by a parasite called Las Plagas. This article will cover every enemy type that can be found in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

A complete list of enemies in Resident Evil 4 Remake

1) Villager

Villagers, also known as Ganados, are enemies that can generally be found in the game's first chapter until the Chainsaw Man encounter. They spawn with a hatchet, pitchfork, Molotov, or knife and can be easily taken down with melee attacks or a few shots.

2) Zealot

Zealots are enemies mostly found during the mid-game inside the castle. They are tanky opponents and can prove to be a little tough to take down. They arrive with shields, crossbows, scythes, and torch variants.

3) Soldier

These enemies are capable of inflicting high damage with a few hits using Club, Stun Rod, and a Rocket Launcher. They are tougher than Zealots and it can be challenging to eliminate them.

4) Brute

Brutes are mutated foes that wear boar masks and are products of the infection caused by the Plaga parasite, resulting in them becoming buff and gaining extraordinary strength.

There are two variants of brutes found in the game: Hammer and Crossbow. The former kind generally spawns in the village at the game's beginning and uses a hammer to decimate players. However, the latter will be first encountered upon entering the island and can be annoying due to their continuous ranged attacks.

5) Plaga

Plagas are parasites that attack the genes of their hosts and turn them into mutants. They can infect their host and can make them either of the following variants:

Guadaña

This is the first stage and most common form of infection that Plagas can cause. It infects almost all major enemies in the Resident Evil 4 remake. The foes falling in this category can attack from a great distance range but are weak to light.

Mandíbula

Mandíbula represents the second stage of this infection, where the victims' tentacles become solid and work as limbs. They can grab players and bite at them now.

Araña

Araña is the final and most brutal stage of this infection in the Resident Evil 4 remake. This is when the Plaga completely swallows the host. It can even detach itself now when the host is killed, after which the parasite searches for a new host immediately.

6) Armadura

These are armored suits in the Resident Evil 4 remake that were infected by the Plagas. They are generally impossible to damage with firearms. However, one can directly go after the parasite by hitting the Armadura in the armor's tiny gaps.

7) Novistador

These enemies are the result of a fusion involving human and insect genes. They can become invisible and generally roam around in groups but can be taken down easily.

8) Regenerador

A mixture of multiple parasite experiments caused the creation of a human bio-weapon: the Regenerador. These foes can absorb a massive amount of damage and sometimes mutate into Iron Maiden, growing spikes on their entire body and becoming tougher to beat.

9) Colmillo

Plaga did not limit its infection to humans, turning dogs into not-at-all-friendly creatures. They roam around in small groups and are easy to take down. However, these foes can prove to be fatal if players do not pay much attention to them.

