Top 5 platformers that are worth revisiting in 2023

Players have hundreds of platformers available to them in 2023, with some being the best video games in the industry. The beautiful thing about this genre is that there isn't just one formula that works. Platformers tend to involve the player exploring multiple words and having access to a ton of different mobility options while doing so. However, many video games execute this basic premise differently.

This article will primarily focus on titles that one can easily revisit today without emulation or relying on a live service. There are definitely more than five platformers to recommend, so this list will focus on a diverse array of options to avoid too many repetitive choices.

Five platformers that are worth playing in 2023

5) Marble It Up!

An underrated platformer to consider (Image via Bad Habit Productions)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS

Let's start with an underrated option that many gamers probably don't know anything about. This puzzle-platformer essentially involves players controlling a marble and trying to reach their destination to finish a level. Anybody who has played Marble Blast Gold and other similar titles should feel right at home here.

You have a great selection of cosmetic marbles to choose from, and the gameplay won't change based on which one you pick. The game isn't hard per se, yet Marble It Up! is something that speedrunners will enjoy since getting the best possible times can be a challenge.

Best of all, one can easily see how their record compares to other people's whenever they complete a level. Anybody seeking an unorthodox platformer may like Marble It Up!

4) SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

The original is also good, but the remaster is a bit better (Image via Purple Lamp)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Android, iOS

Many good platformers have excellent remasters. Spyro and Crash Bandicoot would be good examples of note, yet there is something special about SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated. Most non-video game IPs tend to translate poorly into this industry, and even Spongebob has had some bad titles before.

That said, Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is a fun remaster of an already iconic cult classic that many gamers know and love. The cast is still fun to see in-game, and the 3D open-world gameplay is as charming as ever. Being available on multiple consoles also means it's a plus since practically anybody can give this beloved title a go.

3) Celeste

Any platformer fan has probably heard of Celeste's praises by now (Image via Extremely OK Games, Ltd.)

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

As far as indie platformers go, Celeste is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles to recommend to players. It's available on a multitude of platforms, and its price is pretty low for something that received as many 10/10s as it got.

The 2D pixel art and animations are nice, yet players who care about responsive controls may be pleased to know that this game feels rewarding to play. Most interestingly, Celeste is a hard game that's surprisingly accessible. The difficulty doesn't come from frustrating features like one might find in older platformers that are known to be challenging.

2) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The game can look stunning at times (Image via Insomniac Games)

Platform: PS5

PS5s might be hard to come by for the average gamer, yet players who own this console are in for a treat. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a phenomenal entry in the Ratchet & Clank series. All the usual classics, such as tons of weapons, customization options, and gadgets, are here.

The story is simple, yet the parallel worlds are interesting enough to keep people playing as either Ratchet or Rivet. Unlike others on this list, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is heavily focused on the player's guns and their ability to shoot down multiple foes without taking too much damage.

1) Super Mario Odyssey

Mario can even control a T-Rex with his hat (Image via Nintendo)

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Many 3D open-world Mario games are a blast to play. Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and the Galaxy games are all amazing in their own right, yet Super Mario Odyssey is the most accessible for the younger generation. Ergo, it's the best platformer of the bunch to recommend to modern players.

Part of the reason that Super Mario Odyssey is more accessible than other Mario titles is that its controls are very responsive and easy to understand. Not only that, but there is also a high skill ceiling, meaning skilled gamers won't get bored with learning new strats and techniques.

Super Mario Odyssey is a pretty long game to beat to 100% completion. On the opposite side of the spectrum, casual gamers should know that you can easily collect Power Moons (the main collectible) every few minutes.

