5 video games to test yourself in if you like playing in hard difficulty

In video games, players invest time and effort to test themselves in various activities. While these may not directly correspond to physical activities in real life, more often than not, they require a lot of logical thinking, puzzle solving, and a good deal of hand-eye coordination.

Video games also often come with various difficulty levels, allowing the player to choose how much of a hurdle the game will be. Sometimes, players want to play in the hardest difficulty possible to face all that the game has to throw at them and test out their gaming skills.

Many video games have integrated changes into the hardest difficulty settings in order to give players more of a challenge than simply some harder enemies to defeat. If you are someone who enjoys testing their limits, then have a look at five such games that are best played on the hardest difficulty.

5 video games that are enjoyed best in hard mode

1) Halo - Legendary

As a successful video game series, Halo has been famous since 2000, with the arrival of Halo: Combat Evolved. The game revolutionized first-person shooters with its gameplay and was one of the most popular multiplayer titles of the time, where players could take on the campaign in co-op or battle against others in arena-based combat.

It also included the difficulty setting known as Legendary. Nowadays, Legendary is a long-running tradition for all Halo games, and completing it in this mode is an achievement in itself. In each game, Legendary mode makes some general changes as well as specific changes to certain missions and locations. This is also the ideal mode in which a four-player co-op team is meant to tackle the campaign.

The mode is meant to keep players on the back foot and force them to attack slowly and methodically. Even then, you will probably be taken out by a Jackal Sniper as enemy accuracy is doubled in Legendary, and the player’s shields are halved from that of Normal.

2) Fallout 4 - Survival

Fallout 4 might have its faults but is still one of the better entries into the series. This is a survival RPG set in a nuclear wasteland post-apocalyptic world. However, if you ever feel like it is too easy, then maybe check out Survival mode in the difficulty settings, which comes just after Very Hard.

This mode dials up the realism by 11, making numerous changes to the video game mechanics that ultimately lead to something of a genuine survival experience. Some of the first things you will have to consider are hunger, thirst, and exhaustion, which have to be maintained for the Sole Survivor to function properly.

Manual saves and fast travel are disabled, meaning that the only way to save your progress is by sleeping in a bed. Wounds and illnesses need to be treated, while companions have to be manually revived if they are downed in a fight. Weapon ammunition also has weight now, so prioritizing resources becomes an integral part of the gameplay.

3) Resident Evil 7 - Madhouse

The highest difficulty setting in Resident Evil 7 is known as Madhouse, which is apt for all the changes it makes. You will have to complete the game once to unlock this difficulty, although why you would want to return to the Baker family residence is beyond me. If you do try out the video game a second time on Madhouse though, be prepared for some surprises.

The first thing you will notice is that item placements have been completely revised, meaning that if you were relying on your good intel from the previous playthrough, tough luck. You can no longer save every time you see a tape recorder as you will also need blank cassettes to be able to save progress.

Finally, the video game really messes with you by changing up enemy placements, so that there are surprises around every corner. Jack Baker shows up more often and is faster than in the base game, so good luck dealing with that maniac. Also, ammunition is also much more scarce, so best of luck!

4) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon - Extreme

Ghost Recon video games have always had the tradition of upping the ante in the hardest difficulties since the original games, and that has not changed in recent titles either. The games take a more realistic approach to shooting in the highest difficulty settings, forcing players to engage enemies tactically.

The game balances out the playing field by making players just as vulnerable as the AI opponents and so the stakes are higher. A well-placed headshot can be lethal to an enemy soldier as well as the player, so it is a nice change of pace to experience how it feels when the shoe’s on the other foot.

After all, Ghost Recon video games are classified as tactical shooters, and their full potential is unleashed in the highest difficulties. Players must plan out an attack, utilize the environment and be methodical in their approach to engaging enemies and taking down base camps.

5) Hitman 3 - Master

For a while, the professional mode was the hardest difficulty setting in previous Hitman video games. That changed when IO Interactive introduced Master difficulty in Hitman II, which carried over to Hitman III. This was the ultimate test for fans of the series as this added additional hurdles to overcome, specifically for those attempting to get a Silent Assassin rating.

It is advised that you familiarize yourself with each map before attempting it on Master difficulty, as you will need all the intel that you can gather. In Master mode, there are no mission stories, no guides, or new guard routines. You will also be relegated to just one save per mission, so use that wisely.

In addition to these, the game also makes some changes in realism, like making NPCs more aware of sounds, more demanding combat, and bloody kills that ruin disguises. While the game is meant to be played in Professional difficulty, for those looking to test their problem-solving skills, Master is the ideal way to play.

