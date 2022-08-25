How to make your own difficulty level in Saints Row

The beauty of the latest Saints Row game lies in the amount of customization that players can take advantage of.

The game allows the customization of the player character and vehicles. Even the difficulty level can be customized if a player toggles the settings.

The developers have given players the option of making the game as challenging or as easy as they'd like. All of these customizable settings can be found in the Options menu.

Players can configure seven variables after selecting their base difficulty in Saints Row

A look at the difficulty options in Saints Row (Image via Deep Silver)

Saints Row comes with its own difficulty levels. These are preset and can be chosen without any customization. They also allow for different specified settings to be altered under the preset option.

Here are the base difficulty levels that come with Saints Row and the in-game description for each:

Tourist : You're not looking for trouble. You're just here to enjoy the scenery and the story.

: You're not looking for trouble. You're just here to enjoy the scenery and the story. Hustler : You like to take it easy but are not afraid to mix it up. If there's an angle to play, you'll play it.

: You like to take it easy but are not afraid to mix it up. If there's an angle to play, you'll play it. Entrepeneur : You're self-made, ready to face the world (default).

: You're self-made, ready to face the world (default). Sensei : You are on the path to mastery and seek to hone your skills through adversity. What does not kill you makes you stronger.

: You are on the path to mastery and seek to hone your skills through adversity. What does not kill you makes you stronger. Boss: You're the best of the best. Bragging rights are earned by overcoming the most grueling challenges Saints Row can throw your way.

These levels are under the Challenge Type setting in the Options menu. Tourist is the easiest level, and things get increasingly more difficult as players move up the ranks to Boss.

Players can move a variety of sliders after selecting their base difficulty. This will affect the majority of gameplay, from car chases to the number of hits an enemy can take before going down.

Each custom option is as follows:

Danger Level : Players take more or less damage from every source depending on where this falls on the slider.

: Players take more or less damage from every source depending on where this falls on the slider. Enemy Durability : This effects how easy it is to inflict damage and defeat hostiles.

: This effects how easy it is to inflict damage and defeat hostiles. Tough Enemy Frequency : "Tough" enemies are harder to beat, and this option will either see many more or much less.

: "Tough" enemies are harder to beat, and this option will either see many more or much less. Vehicle Combat Difficulty : Moving this up and down the slider will adjust how much damage the player vehicle can take before it goes boom.

: Moving this up and down the slider will adjust how much damage the player vehicle can take before it goes boom. Notoriety Difficulty : More enemies will show up to fight in the Notoriety state if this setting is raised.

: More enemies will show up to fight in the Notoriety state if this setting is raised. Ammo Scarcity : Players have the option to make ammo abundant or nearly nonexistent with this slider.

: Players have the option to make ammo abundant or nearly nonexistent with this slider. Timed Objective Difficulty: The left side of the slider adds more time to timed objectives, while the right end will force players to act much quicker.

Players can pull the slider for each item from 0 to 9, with 0 being the easiest and 9 being the hardest.

Customization is nothing new in the Saints Row series, but having these types of settings readily available to change is not very common. It truly gives players the chance to create their own experience.

