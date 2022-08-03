Saints Row 2022 character creation guide: How to transfer Boss Factory characters into the upcoming title

Saints Row titles are notorious for the number of customizations that they provide for created characters. There are no customization boundaries that players cannot cross in these games. The 2022 reboot will go a step further in allowing players to go crazy with how they want their characters to look.

With Saints Row 2022 set to go live on August 23, 2022, players will have a chance to use the Boss Factory mode ahead of launch and create some very unique characters.

Boss Factory is a standalone character creator for the title. It is currently allowing players to access all the creation features that will be present in the final game.

Once Saints Row 2022 drops this August, players will be able to transfer the characters that they have made in Boss Factory into the final title.

Today’s guide will go over some of the steps that players will need to follow to obtain the created characters in the game.

Steps to transfer all Boss Factory creations to Saints Row 2022

To avail all the Boss Factory creations in Saints Row 2022, players must do the following things:

Download and open Boss Factory. Since the character creation preview is free software, players will not have to pay extra to get their hands on it. Players will be able to use every single creation feature that will be available in the final title. They will also be able to make as many unique characters as they want here.

After making the characters, players will need to click the very bottom option on the left column menu, which looks like the letter S. This will prompt the option to upload all creations to a social media-inspired gallery. Here, players will be able to add tags to make the creations easier to go through. They can even take design inspiration from the bosses that other players have created.

After uploading the created characters, Saints Row fans will need to link the game with their gaming platform accounts. To be able to do so, players will be required to create an account on the game’s official website. The created account will be on a platform called PROS, which is known to cover all titles from Koch Media.

After creating their account on the website, players will be able to connect their PROS accounts to the game’s platform. The Boss Factory character transfer is not limited to just PC, as XBOX and PlayStation users will also be able to avail this feature.

When Saints Row 2022 finally gets its official release this August, players will automatically be able to pilot all the unique bosses that they have made in the Factory. They can then directly jump right into the game with them.

It’s important to note that as an added incentive, players who are looking to link their accounts before the official launch will receive a rocket launcher in the game for free. They will also receive early news on all of their upcoming DLCs and additional expansions as well as other in-game collectibles.

