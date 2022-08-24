Saints Row (2022) customization guide: How to give your crewmates some personality

Saints Row (2022) allows players to do a lot in the open world of Santa Ileso. From lighting up the streets with chaos and carnage to completing fetch quests and Discoveries, fans have a lot of content to dive into in the reboot now that it’s finally live.

One of the best features of the recent RPG is its variety of customization options regarding player-piloted characters or the crewmates that help them out in the narrative.

The Boss Factory customization options are overwhelming. Players can create anything they want and make their characters take up different looks and stylistic roles in the game.

While crewmates and gang members are not provided with the same customization options, fans can still give them a bit of personality by changing things around with their outfits and making them look funkier.

The following guide will cover how players can provide their crewmates with tweaks and toggles to give them more personality in Saints Row (2022).

Customizing crewmates in Saints Row (2022)

As mentioned, unlike when it comes to the boss/player character in Saint Row (2022), the crewmates do not have as many customization options as one would have hoped for.

However, there are still a fair number of tweaks and changes that fans can opt for and set their gang members apart from the rest of the NPCs in the game.

When it comes to Eli, Kevin, and Neenah, players can opt into a good set of customization options. From individual outfits to crew member tweaks and default vehicle changes.

There are primarily a few options that Saints Row fans can access when customizing the crewmates and gang members. They are Eli, Kevin, Neenah’s outfits, Saints crew members, and the default vehicle.

While the options seem somewhat limited, there is still a great deal that players can do with them to set their gang members apart from some of the other NPCs that the open-world of Santo Ileso harbors.

Some of the outfits for the crew members will include themed cosmetics based on the various criminal ventures that players complete throughout the game. Criminal ventures are a great source of cash and loot in Saints Row (2022), and fans are advised to complete as many as possible.

However, it’s important to note here that the mentioned customization options will not be something that fans will have access to as soon as the game starts. They are unlocked only at the end of the Aggressive Recruiting Missions, which come after one makes a fair bit of progression in the main narrative of the title.

While customization options for crewmates are few, players will still be able to do a lot with what is given and make unique gang members who will help them cause as much destruction as possible on Santo Ileso.

While the game had a mixed reception amongst fans and critics, there are certain aspects of the title that the community loves, and customization is one of them.

