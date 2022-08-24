How to obtain the Hijacked achievement in Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row (2022) is finally live. While the title received mixed reviews from reviewers and players, a large portion of the community loves the open world of Santo Ileso.

There is a lot that players will be able to do in the game as they traverse the city streets, plunging Ileso into chaos and destroying everything they set their eyes on. The game embodies the concept of carnage and mayhem, perfectly reflected in the various trophies that the RPG has to offer.

Saints Row (2022) has a whopping 51 trophies that players will be able to get their hands on as they go through the narrative. Out of these, one is a bit tricky to get and is not something a fan can easily achieve.

The Hijacked achievement asks players to pull a pedestrian out of a car. It’s quite a quirky stunt to pull off and is not something that players can do easily in the game.

The following guide will go over how players can obtain the Hijacked achievement in Saints Row (2022).

The Hijacked achievement in Saints Row (2022) is easy to pull off

Getting their hands on the Hijacked achievement will require a fair bit of patience from the players as it might require several attempts and frequent location changes.

As mentioned, the complete the achievement, players will be required to get pulled out of their car by a pedestrian. While this may look quite a simple task to achieve at first glance, it’s much trickier than what meets the eye.

To be able to obtain the Hijacked in Saints Row (2022), players will be required to:

Annoy the pedestrians and get them angry enough to pull them out of the vehicle. Getting the rest of the open-world characters angry in the game might be arduous, as pedestrians will often ignore the player’s attempts at pissing them off.

Players can look to be patient and keep honking away at their har horns, block a pedestrian’s path, or be outright annoying to those walking by in a particular location to fulfill the achievement.

However, if one location is not giving them the desired results, the open world of Santo Ileso is vast enough to provide them with another opportunity elsewhere. Players can change location once again and try somewhere else to obtain the achievement.

When the pedestrian is annoyed enough, they will approach the vehicle where the players are in, open the doors, and drag their character models out. When this happens, fans will be able to achieve the Hijacked achievement in the game.

By completing the Hijacked achievement, players will have one of the trickiest trophies in the game and be one step closer to “100%ing” the entire game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen