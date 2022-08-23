Saints Row (2022) Discoveries guide: How to complete the El Dorado Hidden History

Saints Row (2022) provides players with a lot of side missions and quests that they will be able to delve into for a plethora of additional content, loot, cash, as well as other exclusive rewards.

The city of Santo Ileso has a vast open-world design teeming with content. One such side questline that players will have a great time completing is the Discoveries. There is a lot to discover in Ileso than just running through the streets with a rocket launcher or dragging a tow truck around recklessly causing wanton destruction.

There is a lot of content hidden in the open world which will help players complete the various Discoveries that the game has to offer. The El Dorado Hidden History is one of the hardest site Discoveries to complete in the title, as it's a bit complicated and can send players on a wild goose chase searching for placards and signs all over the map.

Hence, today's guide will go over all the locations that players need to visit to complete the Discovery and do it as quickly as possible.

Completing the El Dorado Hidden History in Saints Row (2022)

There are a total of five placards and signs that players will need to reach in Santo Ileso to complete the Hidden History Discovery in Saints Row (2022).

The locations of the placards and signs are as follows:

Location 1: The starting point

The location of the first Hidden History is at the starting position itself. All players will have to do is look up to the welcome board which can be found by the large arch present on the race track. It’s incredibly easy to come across.

Location 2: By a palm tree

The second board can be located just as easily, as all players will be required to do is make their way to the red building behind the first Hidden History locations. There, they will find a palm tree with the second placard located next to it.

Location 3: Near the large ramp

The third sign can be found near the large ramp that players will be able to notice from the location of the second one. The sign will be near some bollards that are present near the ramp itself.

Location 4: In a garage opposite a racetrack

For the next sign, Saints Row (2022) fans will be required to make their way to the racetrack and search the garage, which is on the exact opposite end of it. There, they will find the fourth placard, which will bring them to the final step of the Hidden History.

Location 5: Back to the red building

From the garage, players must once again make their way back to the red building they had been to for the second location. This time around, however, they will be required to stick to the edge of the searchable circle and make their way halfway to the building corner.

There, they will find the final placard behind some bollards, which will successfully complete the Discovery.

