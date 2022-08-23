How to easily get a tow truck early in Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row (2022) takes carnage and mayhem to the next level, and almost everything in the game’s universe that breathes or moves can be used as a potential instrument of destruction.

Tow trucks in the title are usually used to complete certain missions were players will be made to get their hands on one truck, reach the target location, and tow the objective to haul them back to tow HQ. However, one can even choose to use the tow truck to cause significant carnage and destruction, completely lighting up the Santo Ileso streets.

Tow Trucks are one of the best ways to maximize the damage players can cause to rival gangs and even bring some of the factions to their knees. While these vehicles are not too hard to come by, scouring the entire city for them can indeed be a bit more tedious than what one will expect.

This guide will go over how players can get their hands on a tow truck early in Saints Row (2022).

A tow truck early in Saints Row can cause pure carnage

One of the easiest ways to obtain a tow truck in Saints Row (2022) early is through the Wuzyerz Repo criminal venture. It’s one of the many contents that players will be able to try out very early on in the narrative. Through it, they will be able to get their hands on a tow truck and cause some wanton carnage throughout the streets of Santo Ileso.

To be able to get their hands on the vehicle, players will first be required to:

Unlock the Wuzyerz Repo criminal venture, which can only be done after their criminal empire reaches rank 2. This is very easily done, and fans will be able to do it by following the game's main narrative.

After unlocking the criminal venture, players will then need to make their way to the Repo parking lot, where they will be able to find a tow truck which they will then be required to take back to JimRob’s or the Church and make it a point to add it to their collection.

It’s important to note here that after completing the entire chain of missions in the venture, players will also be eligible to get their hands on another version of the Shaft tow truck.

After obtaining the vehicle, fans can take the tow truck out, attach big colossal objects to it, and go around the city, destroying everything they lay their eyes on. These vehicles are one of the best instruments of carnage in Saints Row (2022) and are also incredibly fun to pilot around Santo Ileso.

While players occasionally find tow trucks out in the open world, they are tedious and cumbersome to search for actively. Hence, the easiest and probably best way to get one early on is through the Wuzyerz Repo criminal venture.

