Saints Row (2022) Bright Future missions guide: How to complete, venture rewards, and more

The Saints Row (2022) reboot has finally dropped. However, the title was met with criticism and a mixed response from the player base. However, some of its gameplay elements have proven to be incredibly fun, one of which is the various criminal ventures players try out throughout the narrative.

One such set of ventures is called the Bright Future missions, which are integral to the title as it allows one to get their hands on many bonuses and a sizeable income.

These missions are quite easy to complete and will not take up much of the player’s time and withhold them from spreading carnage and mayhem throughout the streets of Santo Ileso.

The Bright Future missions will task players with disposing of the toxic waste left behind by some of the worst companies and conglomerates in the city.

Successfully pulling the mission off in the least amount of time will put the players driving skills to the test. However, Saints Row (2022) players are not expected to have much trouble with it.

This guide will cover some of the title's Bright Future mission criminal ventures and how to complete them effectively.

Completing the Bright Future missions in Saints Row (2022)

The Bright Future ventures can be placed anywhere the player chooses, and the first one will be free, with subsequent missions costing $30,000. It’s best to complete them in Santo Ileso city, as strong gusts and winds outside the metropolitan area will be quite difficult to transport toxic waste.

There are 14 Bright Future missions in Saints Row (2022). However, the ventures can be categorized into four sets as some of the missions are repetitive. The missions are:

Pickup the truck in Marin del Lago

Stage 1 (4 trucks)

Stage 2 (8 trucks)

Bonus: Eliminate the five threats in the district

Thirteen missions will take place where players will have to deliver trucks to various locations on the map, each of which can be found in various districts. These missions are very straightforward, and Saints Row (2022) fans must follow the instructions to complete them.

As for the individual mission rewards, here are some of the things that players can look forward to:

Pickup the truck in Marin del Lago: cash, XP

Stage 1 (4 trucks): cash (x4), XP (x4)

Stage 2 (8 trucks): cash (x4), XP (x4)

Bonus: Eliminate the five threats in the district: Venture income increase, XP

Rewards for completing the Bright Future venture in Saints Row (2022)

Apart from the individual mission rewards, the Bright Future venture will provide players with additional loot upon completion. After successfully going through all of the missions, fans can make their way back to the owner of the business and get their hands on the following rewards:

Cash

XP

Bright Future Crew Outfits

Toxic Waste Truck

Hazmat Suit for Bright Future

Toxic Waste Barrel

The Bright Future mission is one of the longest criminal ventures in Saints Row (2022). However, the rewards for completing them are indeed great and allow players to get their hands on a lot of cash and additional loot.

