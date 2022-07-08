5 video games that improve cognitive skills

Video games are often considered to be one of the best tools when it comes to developing an individual's cognitive skills.

Be it memory, logical thinking, or spatial awareness, there are some titles out there that allow one to work on their brain power as they look to conquer levels, a tough enemy, or just create an entire civilization from scratch.

Hence, some video games can indeed be a very positive experience, especially when it comes to developing certain skill traits. Hence, today’s list will go over five of the best titles in the market that drastically help one improve their cognitive abilities.

Note: The list of games mentioned below is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter. It is in no way a universal consensus that reflects the feelings of the wider community, and should therefore not be taken as such.

5 video games that help enhance awareness and cognitive skills

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is one of the best vide games for developing cognitive skills (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is one of the most popular open-world sandbox titles in the world. The game is set in a landscape where blocks represent everything from trees to rocks, soil, and even water. Players here are left on their own devices where they perform various activities, from building new structures to exploring the open map — even partake in combat if required.

Minecraft is one of the few video games that is being used around the world as a medium for education. Many institutions use its world and creative impulses to help teach individuals everything from science to city planning, to even learning new languages.

The game has also been hailed by many as being incredibly potent in helping children who suffer from special conditions like Autism and Tourette's Syndrome.

There have been many case studies over the years where it’s been found that it helps children with such special cases to express their creativity in some of the most unique ways possible.

2) Portal

Portal games require players to think ahead (Image via Portal 2)

Portal games are all about being calculative and thinking several steps ahead, before actually starting out to complete a level.

In the two games, the goal is to escape an evil laboratory using just one tool - a portal gun. It creates a blue and orange portal that players will be able to go through or send objects to and fro that will allow them to solve puzzles and move onto the next stage of the map.

The games start out easy, with the AI teaching the payer the various uses of the gun, and the different scenarios in which they will be able to use it. However, as the levels progress, the puzzles get harder and harder. There will be times when one will be stuck at a level for hours, trying to figure out what to do next.

Logic and creativity go hand in hand when it comes to the Portal video games, and their challenges are incredibly fun to accomplish.

3) Starcraft

Starcraft requires situational thinking (Image via Starcraft II)

Sci-fi real-time strategy video game, Starcraft, is the next name on the list. Starcraft II was the latest franchise entry and was incredibly successful throughout the world; it even saw the emergence of a very healthy competitive scene in regions like Japan and South Korea.

In Starcraft, players have to be very calculative and creative with how they build their army if they wish to best their opponents.

There are various species of Aliens in the game, each boasting different fighting units, and a playstyle which is unique to them.

Troop management, resource and map awareness, as well as creating a strategy that will complement the special traits of the army is something that players will need to constantly be aware of.

Starcraft teaches bain flexibility as players will have to constantly adapt to the ever-changing battlefield and come up with a counter strategy on the spot. It’s one of the most intellectual video games one can get their hands on.

4) XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM needs a lot of resource management (Image via XCOM Enemy Unknown)

XCOM: Enemy Unknown is another science-fiction turn-based strategy game on the list. Gameplay is highly dependent on how players will be able to make the most of the resources that are given to them. Hence, forward thinking is one of the key factors involved.

The title allows players to control the fate of the human race by creating as well as managing a complete operation base. It’s easier said than done, and without the right planning and situational awareness, the player can lead the entire crew to ruin.

Players will get to research alien technologies and plan out missions, while controlling soldier movement in battle at the same time.

It’s a full-on space odyssey, where one will need to ensure that the human race on the base survives at all costs.

5) Civilization VI

Civilization is one of the best strategy video game franchise (Image via Civilization 6)

Civilization has often been hailed as one of the greatest strategy video game franchises seen so far, with Civilization 6 (the most recent title) having a very high player count even today. Much like Age of Empires, the game allows players to strategize in an attempt to become the ruler of the world.

One will get to create as well as advance the civilizations in the world from the very dawn of the first homo sapien and take them all the way to their first space exploration.

Players will need to wage wars in the Civilization games, conduct diplomatic operations, and discover new technologies that will allow them to further propel humanity to the next stage of their cultural and technological developments.

One will also be able to go head-to-head with some of history’s greatest leaders and dictators as they look to eventually take over the world.

