Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection on Humble Bundle: Civilization VI, charity, price and more

Buying games as part of the Humble Bundle has always been a win-win for gamers as they can get games at an affordable price, with the knowledge that they're doing good in the world.

Since its inception, different Humble Bundles have offered great AAA titles for players all across the globe. Players can often get entire sets of games at bargain prices, with a part of the sales going to various charities, making the deal a noble affair.

The latest offering is Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection which contains content worth $455.

As part of the bundle, players can get Sid Meier's Civilization 6 and several game DLCs. To top it off, the bundle contains older games in the series and the complete edition of Civilization V.

Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection costs just $15 on the Humble Bundle

While Humble Bundle is known for its low prices, the latest offering is arguably one of the best it has ever provided. Players can get three games for as little as $1. However, to get all 21 offerings, players will have to shell out at least $15.

Here are the main contents of the collection:

Civilization VI

8 DLCs with new scenarios for Civilization 6

A new Frontier pass worth $15 alone

Beyond Earth - The Collection

Civilization V Complete Edition

Civilization IV Complete Edition

Civilization III Complete Edition

Pirates

Starships

Railroads

Colonization Classic

Ace Patrol and Ace Patrol: Pacific Skies

Covert Action

All in all, it's a brilliant bundle, especially for fans of strategy games. There are also some classics from other genres for admirers of retro games.

This time, Humble has tied up with 'Trees, Water & People', and a portion of every sale will go to them. Their objective is to help communities protect valuable natural resources and encourage sustainable development.

Any gamer who purchases the bundle can choose to pay more, which will go to Humble, the publishers, and the charity organization. Provided on the website is a default breakdown of how the proceeds will be separated. Players can also choose to make their custom share to give more to the charity.

Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection will be available on the Humble Bundle website for another two weeks (March 8). Players can go here and order their bundles.

