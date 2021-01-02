Humble Bundle special deal for 2021

Humble Bundle is known for its incredible deals on video games, often selling them in bulk at the buyer’s choice price, and donating most of the proceeds to charity.

Humble Bundle has played a big role in helping gamers contribute towards aid programs and help fight against major issues all over the world. Humble Bundle is currently offering a subscription that allows players to get 12 games of their choice from a curated list each month for just $12 a month.

Sometimes I think about canceling my humble bundle subscription because I don't play most of the games I get from them but every now and then a game that I want but just haven't wanted to buy will show up. This time there's two :) — Tired Doe 🦌 (@GraceLikesDogs) January 1, 2021

What kind of games does Humble Bundle offer?

This month Humble Bundle has selected a wide array of games to give donors. These include games like Warhammer: Chaosbane, Song of Horror, Pathologic 2, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

Humble Bundle generally offers a mix of more well known studio games and smaller niche indie and experimental games. For anyone looking to expand their wealth of experiences, especially anyone with an interest in game design, Humble Bundle offers examples of multiple genres and types of games.

This gives prospective designers an affordable way to break into game design by allowing them to see how different people, with widely different resources, each handle the same problems.

While Humble Bundle usually offers indie and middleweight games, they occasionally encourage studios to participate in big events where they offer up even triple-A titles.

Where does the money go?

Kick off 2021 with over $270 worth of games! Explore the entire line-up of great games available in the January Humble Choice selection for just $12! You’ll discover games like PC Building Simulator, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and more.https://t.co/UOumSm33hq — Humble Bundle (@humble) January 1, 2021

Humble Bundle has been offering players the option to donate to one of a handful of select charities. Humble Bundle suggests a few charities of their own, but players can type in the name of whatever charity they prefer to ensure that their money goes to a cause they support.

While not all charities will be listed on Humble Bundle, they currently support choosing one of over a thousand potential charities, each with their own causes, goals, and means.

Given how trying times have become due to the COVID-19 pandemic, charities have had their work cut out for them, and they have been more desperate for funding than ever before.

Anyone eager to help out, or just interested in picking up a few games, should definitely check out what Humble Bundle has planned this year.