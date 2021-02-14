Strategy games on Roblox are a great way for players to have fun, compete and exercise their brains.

With so many different games to choose from on Roblox, it can be difficult for players to decide which are the best ones for them.

Roblox players who are interested in games that require tactical skill, precision and decision-making should look no further than strategy games.

There are a bunch of different game options for this category, such as The Conquerors 3, Chess, and Rise of Nations.

To help players jump right into competition, this article provides a list of the best strategy games on Roblox as recommended by the Roblox subreddit.

5 best strategy games on Roblox

#5 - Chess

The Chess game on Roblox (Image via Roblox.com)

Chess is exactly what most players think it is: the classic real-life game of chess brought to life in the blocky world of Roblox.

Advertisement

The game of chess has experienced a surge of new popularity, which means that Roblox players may have some new opponents who want to do battle.

This game requires two players, so users should keep that in mind before hopping in.

Check out the game here.

#4 - Territory Conquest

The Territory Conquest game on Roblox (Image via Roblox.com)

Territory Conquest is the Roblox version of the game Risk, where players battle for supremacy and control of the gameboard. In order to win, players will need to act decisively and strategically.

Players will also be able to experience warfare from a variety of different epic periods in history, such as the time of the Roman Empire and the Fourth Crusade.

There are a few different game modes to choose from, and players should be sure to try them all out to see which one is the best fit for them.

Check out the game here.

#3 - Rise of Nations

Advertisement

The Rise of Nations game on Roblox (Image via Roblox.com)

Rise of Nations is a grand strategy game that is almost entirely focused on world domination. In order to be successful on Rise of Nations, players need to play smart and keep track of all the variables that might impact the outcome of battle.

With tons of unique skins and artwork, this game is really worth checking out at least once.

Check out the game here.

#2 - Risky Strats

The Risky Strats game on Roblox (Image via Roblox.com)

Risky Strats is an incredibly addictive and fun strategy game that is based entirely on numbers and strategy. Players need to keep track of all the on-going activity while battling and building appropriately to win.

A player wins a game of Risky Strats by taking out all the other players or by controlling 70% of the map.

This game can be a bit tricky to jump right into, so new players can find a video that walks players through the basics here.

Check out the game here.

#1 - The Conquerors 3

Advertisement

The Conquerors 3 game on Roblox (Image via Roblox.com)

The Conquerors 3 is an epic real-time strategy game where players take control of an entire army and battle for supremacy against one another.

This game features a wide variety of different maps, units and buildings for players to enjoy and explore. Roblox players who are looking for both action and strategy may really enjoy this game.

Check out the game here.

RELATED: 5 highest-rated Roblox games in February 2021