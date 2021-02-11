5 highest-rated Roblox games in February 2021

The blocky world of Roblox has a game that would be a perfect fit for just about every kind of player.

Roblox is a game engine that has allowed the creation of some truly spectacular and unique games. Players can do anything from building, exploring, fighting in PvP combat or roleplaying as whatever they desire.

The only true limitation to someone's experience on Roblox is the extent of their own imagination. However, to help facilitate their enjoyment, players can check out some of the highest-rated games.

This way, players will have a starting point by understanding what games other Roblox players really enjoy playing.

This article showcases the five highest-rated games on Roblox in February 2021, which includes Welcome to Bloxburg, Tropical Resort Tycoon, Boxing Simulator, and more.

Disclaimer: The ratings of the games on this list are subject to change since the writing of this article.

5 best Roblox games in February 2021

#5 - Downfall [Sandbox]

The Downfall [Sandbox] game on Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

This game is based on the Attack on Titan Universe, where players can take control of massive and powerful titans.

Players can take to the sky or stay grounded and do battle with friends and strangers from all around the world.

The game is currently in the process of being brought back online, but when it does, it should certainly be checked out by Roblox players.

Check out the game here.

#4 - Anime Fighting Simulator

The Anime Fighting Simulator game on Roblox. (Image via Roblox)

Anime Fighting Similar is jam-packed with adventure and excitement, as players are tasked with training to become the best possible fighter that they can be.

The game has taken heavy inspiration from some of the most popular animes across the world, which have been brought to life in the Roblox world. Inspiration from Naruto, One Piece, and more can be quickly spotted in-game.

There is also a brand new combat season that has dropped recently, which features a variety of new champions, items, and more.

Roblox players who are fans of anime would be doing themselves a disservice by not checking out this game.

Check out the game here.

#3 - Boxing Simulator

The Boxing Simulator game on Roblox. (image via Roblox.com)

Boxing Simulator allows Roblox players to train to become the greatest boxing champion in the world. The goal here is to train and develop their boxer by learning new powers and getting stronger in training.

Along the way, players will be able to unlock new pets, perks, and additional cosmetic items.

There are also a bunch of codes for free items associated with this game, so this game is worth checking out for that reason if nothing else.

Check out the game here.

#2 - Tropical Resort Tycoon

The Tropical Resort Tycoon game on Roblox. (Image via Roblox)

Tropical Resort Tycoon allows Roblox players to build and design their very own dream island resort. Different features in this game are customizable, which allows players to tweak their personal island to their satisfaction.

Players can focus on making the most money, exploring or simply relaxing and having a good time with friends. As an added bonus, the game is now available on console.

Check out the game here.

#1 - Welcome to Bloxburg

The Welcome to Bloxburg game on Roblox. (Image via Roblox)

Welcome to Bloxburg is a classic game on Roblox that players have enjoyed for over half a decade. This game allows players to explore the amazing city of Bloxburg.

Players can build and design their own home, collect cool cars, work for Robux, explore or just have a good time with friends.

Welcome to Bloxburg has a booming player base, so new players should not face much difficulty with finding other players to experience the city of Bloxburg with.

This game is an absolute delight for roleplayers, and over two million Roblox players have signified that Welcome to Bloxburg is a great game.

Check out the game here.

