Roblox has thousands of different games for players to choose from, but Adopt Me!, Brookhaven R, and Welcome to Bloxburg continue to reign supreme in terms of popularity.

Newer Roblox players may feel a bit overwhelmed with simply how much there is to do on the platform. There are thousands of different games to check out and sort through.

With so much diversity and quantity when it comes to games, there should be a good fit for just about every kind of player. There are first-person shooters, puzzle games, adventures, roleplay and so much more.

To help players find the very best games on Roblox, this article spotlights the most popular games right now in February 2021.

Disclaimer: The popularity of the games on this list may have changed since the writing of this article.

Top 5 most popular Roblox games in February 2021

#5 - Shindo Life

Art of three different powerful looking ninjas in Shindo Life for Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

Shindo Life is a Roblox game where players can train and develop into an ultimate ninja. The game itself is based off Naruto and its world, bringing a new version of that world to life for players to enjoy on Roblox.

There are an assortment of different abilities, jutsu, bloodlines, and ninja tools for players to chose from and learn.

Players are able to hop right in and become part of the game's booming playerbase and enjoy an all-in-all pretty fantastic game.

#4 - Royale High

A female Avatar resting by a fire in the Royale High game on Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

Players who want to transport themselves into a new fantasy and ever-growing dream world need to check out Royale High. This game is set in a magical world, where players can explore and attend Royale High School together.

There are a variety of different magical lands to explore, all of which can be accessed with a Teleportation Sceptre. Players can also fully customize their character with entirely free outfits and unique hair styles.

Diamonds are a player's best friend in this game and it functions as the currency as well. Players earn diamonds by playing different games, and they also increase levels and unlock new features.

These precious stones can also be used to buy new items at the shop.

#3 - Welcome to Bloxburg

A friendly greeting welcoming players to Bloxburg on Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

Welcome to Bloxburg is a Roblox classic that has continually been one of the most popular games on the platform for a number of years. In this game, players can explore the entire city of Bloxburg.

This game is an absolute delight for roleplayers, and it also allows individuals to build and design their very own houses. With so much to do and explore, Bloxburg is a great game to hop right into.

Newer players will not have a hard time finding people to interact with here.

#2 - Brookhaven RP

A welcoming screen for Brookhaven RP on Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

Brookhaven RP is relatively new to Roblox, but is quickly becoming one of the most popular games on the entire platform. Since the game's creation in April of last year, the game has had almost three billion total visits.

This game is designed for roleplayers, who can explore and interact with others in an amazing city. Over time and hard work, players will be able to buy their own houses and get fancy cars.

The potential with this game is only limited by a player's imagination.

#1 - Adopt Me!

Art for the Lunar New Yar update to Adopt Me! on Roblox. (Image via Roblox.com)

Adopt Me! has become practically synonymous with Roblox as it is the most dominant and popular game on the entire platform.

In this game, players are able to adopt, raise, and dress an absolute plethora of different pets and animals. Players are also able to get and decorate their own home, as well as explore the entire world.

This game is one that can be enjoyed with friends. Or, players can hop right in and make some new ones during their journey of raising these adorable pets.

