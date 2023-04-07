5 games to play if you liked The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 is one of the most beloved video games around and its success can be attributed to a stellar performance by all actors and a well-written story. Naughty Dog’s ability to push the graphical boundaries of the PlayStation console further exemplifies the appeal of The Last of Us Part 1. If you are in awe of this game and wish to delve into similar experiences, you are in luck as there are many titles reminiscent of it.

Some of these have post-apocalyptic settings combined with an in-depth interplay between the characters. You will also witness a robust narrative with a focus on exploration and adventure.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

A Plague Tale: Requiem and four other games worth playing if you admire The Last of Us Part 1

1) Days Gone

Days Gone is as close as you can get to experiencing a game similar to The Last of Us Part 1. The world of Days Gone is ravaged by a pandemic and you play as Deacon, a former bike gang member. You can explore the vast open world of Oregon plush with varied snowy landscapes coupled with desolated highways.

The main draw of Days Gone is exploring this world on a bike and combating hordes of zombies that swarm you. There are a variety of weapons you can use to fend them off or flee on your bike and return later with better guns.

The story revolves around Deacon struggling with his emotions as his wife has been missing ever since the pandemic and simultaneously surviving it by working with various factions.

2) A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem continues the journey of Amicia and her brother Hugo. Their relationship dynamic will remind you of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us Part 1. You will have to fight soldiers from a faction called Inquisition throughout the story. However, the world of Plague Tale is ravaged by a disease called Black Plague and rats are the ones spreading it.

Rats can overwhelm you if you step into darker areas, thereby requiring you to stick to sufficiently lit areas. You can leverage Hugo’s abilities to influence rats and turn them against enemies. Amicia has a skill system categorized into Prudence (stealth abilities), Aggressive (combat-oriented skills), and Opportunism (ability to leverage tools).

3) Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is the third installment in the series and unlike its predecessors that have a few instances of missions outdoors, this game expands its horizons and pits you in the open areas of Moscow. If you love the post-apocalyptic setting in Last of Us Part 1, you will have a good time in Metro Exodus.

It progresses the protagonist Artyom’s story and you must explore a hostile world ravaged by mutated beasts and look for a safe haven for the rest of human life in Moscow. This is a first-person shooter that is more survival horror oriented thereby requiring you to use your guns judiciously and conserve ammo for crucial encounters.

4) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

You can step into the shoes of Lara Croft in Shadow of the Tomb Raider wherein she is determined to thwart the evil plans of an organization called The Trinity. The trail leads her to the South American continent and you get to explore hub areas consisting of caves, jungles, and multiple tombs.

You can equip a vast arsenal of weapons like shotguns, pistols, rifles, bows, and more to fend off foes. Although there aren’t zombies or infected humans akin to The Last of Us Part 1, you will encounter ferocious enemies from cult groups, Trinity soldiers, and even a handful of aggressive animals like jaguars and wolves.

5) Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you are inclined to slay zombies using a wide variety of melee weapons and guns along with a robust storyline and detailed world design, then look no further than Dying Light 2. The city of Villedor acts as a vast open playground for you to face vicious zombies and parkour around the high-rise buildings of the ravaged urban landscape.

The game’s day and night cycle is not merely a change of lighting as there are more ferocious zombies called Volatiles that lurk around the streets at night. However, you can earn better rewards at night, thereby increasing your chances of survival against more powerful creatures. Feel free to check out our team’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human review.

The Last of Us Part 1 is a masterpiece in itself, but the aforementioned games are robust in their own right and deliver a cohesive experience. If you are a survival horror fan and are on the lookout for games with excellent creature designs like The Last of Us Part 1 then you must play Resident Evil 4 Remake and Dead Space Remake.

