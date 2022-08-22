5 post-apocalyptic games like Fallout worth playing

Trying to find video games similar to the Fallout series can be tricky, given how the titles within the same franchise have varied over the years. With separate development teams and backgrounds, the nature of these titles has varied dramatically from one to another.

However, all the games have specific common attributes that stem from the background. Set in an apocalyptic world, the Fallout games have shown the horrors of nuclear war and what's left behind.

They have very well shown the consequences of the apocalypse across different settings and timelines. More recent titles have been open-world experiences with elements of shooting and looting included.

While Fallout 76 has traces of MMO due to its always online nature, the following five names don't have them. Their similarities focus on the core elements of these games and their respective environments.

While none of these titles are replicas, they can offer many of the same things from Fallout games in different shades.

Five amazing Fallout-like video games offering excellent gameplay

5) Mad Max

Among the five names on this list, Mad Max arguably has minor similarities with Fallout games. The narrative depth is a lot less similar, but it feels satisfactory on an overall level.

A significant similarity comes with the wastelands in which the titles are set, and the barren deserts won't offer many chances to users. If someone has watched Mad Max: Fury Road movie, they will be aware of some of the things to come.

There's the signature vehicular combat in which gamers have to take on enemies in frantic combat. While the overall story and mission designs could have been better, Mad Max offers many exciting things.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn

The first of the two games, Horizon Zero Dawn, was for long a PlayStation exclusive before making its way onto PC. It shares similarities with Fallout as the game's universe is set in a dystopian future where the apocalypse has taken place.

The open-world elements also feel somewhat relatable, although the presentation of the worlds couldn't have been more different.

Unlike Fallout, the enemies in Horizon Zero Dawn are in the form of giant robots that come in different shapes and sizes. The title is also known for its excellent narrative-driven campaign, which feels nothing short of an excellent movie.

Horizon Zero Dawn has received many accolades as players have enjoyed stepping into the shoes of Aloy.

3) Dying Light

In some senses, Dying Light has many similarities with games like Fallout 4, but it also differs from Bethesda's title in many ways. Unlike the latter, Dying Light is a zombie survival video game where the emphasis is undoubtedly more on survival.

There's little scope for heroism as users have to fly rather than fight most of the time. That doesn't mean there's not enough fun to have, as Harran has unique challenges which vary between daytime and night.

Although a nuclear bomb hasn't gone off in Harran, it still showcases the fall of humanity. Dilapidated buildings provide grounds for violence and death as humans turn into zombies.

There is no shortage of games in the zombie genre, but Dying Light offers a different perspective than the others. A sequel followed in 2022, which continued its success.

2) The Division 2

When the first game in the Tom Clancy franchise was launched, The Division quickly became the biggest video game IP of all time. Ubisoft had a winner on its hands, and the game's atmosphere was second to none. Civilization, as humans know it, had fallen as it became a matter of survival of the fittest.

The second title took it all further as different enemy groups provided complexities. Nature was no longer the only thing trying to get the better of players. There was the presence of bioterrorists who wanted to upset the civilization humanity had rebuilt.

The recreation of iconic American buildings in an alternative setting made The Division 2 a must-play for any video game lover.

1) Metro Exodus

The last saga of the hit trilogy is the one closest to the settings of Fallout games. Based on a series of novels, Metro Exodus illustrates the world above the sewers and how they have been affected by the maladies of nuclear war.

The game places players in the boots of Artyom and his obsession with finding new life on the surface. What follows is an exciting adventure across wild Russia and its different landscapes.

Unlike the Fallout series, Metro Exodus isn't entirely an open-world game, although exploration is a vital part of it. Guns also play a significant role, as gamers must use them for survival.

However, the title's biggest strength is the story-rich campaigns that set users up for a grand finale and end to the epic saga.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

