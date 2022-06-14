5 games that looked fantastic at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was one of the biggest events of the year. Xbox and Microsoft have acquired so many promising studios over the years and they have started paying dividends.

The games that are in development are highly competitive in the market and they are slowly but surely going to catch up to the juggernaut that is Sony. This competition can only mean good things for consumers as the race to become the best will result in some masterful titles from both sides.

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was a massive success. Fans around the world tuned in for an amazing show filled with tons of gameplay footage and announcements. Some of the games that were showcased look incredibly detailed and players cannot wait to get their hands on these new titles.

5 games that looked revolutionary at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase

1) Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight was a revolutionary title. Team Cherry did a spectacular job in realizing their game, which has become a cult classic. The game borrowed heavily from Metroidvania and Soulsborne games but its success was entirely its own.

Fans from both game series flocked to Hollow Knight and have nothing but praises for the incredibly detailed piece of art. It challenges you every step of the way but stays completely fair to any player who is willing to learn.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a real thing. Fans were curious to see Team Cherry’s involvement at the showcase and were not disappointed. The game looks incredibly polished just like the original and seemingly follows the same style that it was known for.

The gameplay footage showed off Hornet in action as Silksong takes players on a brutal journey. The game is set to be released in 2023 and Game Pass users will have access to it from day one.

Hollow Knight is one of the best Metroidvanias out there and the fact that the sequel is finally coming out is one of the best news in gaming so far. Fans were excited to see the game at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. The Xbox Game Pass is definitely only going to get better with the addition of this new Hollow Knight adventure.

2) High on Life

Justin Roiland is a comedic magician. Almost all of his animated shows that have graced screens have been amazing, magical, and funny.

He does not hold back when it comes to telling his story, and his hit show Rick and Morty with co-creator Dan Harmon is a testament to that. Being the iconic voice of the two characters, he has cemented himself into pop culture and his voice is recognizable almost everywhere.

High on Life looks like a weird game. This was arguably the biggest surprise of the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. The game has an incredibly unique narrative twist to it and something that can only come from the twisted mind of Justin Roiland. It looks to be a first-person shooter experience that has a ton of surprising elements.

First off, the guns are sentient. The developers took this idea and ran with it as the entire game revolves around these sentient guns that each have their own unique story and function. Serving as part of the gameplay, this is incredibly bold and will surely be a surprise when it comes to the Game Pass on launch.

High on Life is set to be released in 2023 and looks really promising. In a sea of FPS games that all feel the same, High on Life is definitely putting itself out there and it will no doubt be a great hit. The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase was definitely a special one when this game was announced.

3) ARK 2

The first ARK game was not the best in the genre, but it brought so many new things to it that made it stand out from the rest of the field. The biggest thing about ARK: Survival Evolved was presence of dinosaurs roaming around, which really brought in a big audience that wanted a break from conventional titles like Rust and Minecraft.

The other big thing besides the dinosaurs in the game was the grind. Games like ARK: Survival Evolved enables the player to tell their own story in a unique setting.

ARK 2 is being developed on Unreal Engine 5 and it looks phenomenal. The cinematic that was shown was incredibly detailed and polished. The presentation at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase stuck to a pre-rendered cutscene, but the dinosaur models have definitely gone a facelift and they look lifelike.

With the focus being on detail and providing a good narrative, the game will supposedly follow a similar gameplay loop as the original. A bonus for the sequel, Vin Diesel is definitely in the game and he definitely seems like a person that would value the importance of the ARK “family.”

ARK II is set to be released in 2023 and fans are excited to see the game in action. The game was another massive reveal at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase and will come to Game Pass on launch day.

4) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

A44 Games is a relatively green studio. Their last title was a Soulsborne-inspired game called Ashen which looked and played really well. It was an amazing ode to the genre and it also managed to stay true to itself by making a worthwhile yet challenging co-op Souls experience.

The game was well-received and when A44 games made an appearance at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, viewers were definitely surprised.

Flintlock seemingly follows a female protagonist through an open world that looks incredibly polished. There is a lot of mystery surrounding this game but if fans have learnt anything from A44, it is the fact that they love a good axe in their games.

The obvious Souls elements can be seen in the gameplay footage as the protagonist goes up against some challenging foes. Combat, traversal, and enemy encounters look like a force to be reckoned with. The game also has its own cute animal mascot that is deadly but will no doubt find a place in gamers' hearts.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is coming straight to the Xbox Game Pass and subscribers will no doubt try the game out. As of now, this was one of the best presentations at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

5) Forza Motorsport

The failure of Gran Turismo 7, and Sony’s inability to provide an arcade racing experience, definitely sent massive shockwaves through the industry.

Microsoft had to capitalize on this, and with the Forza series, they have successfully made the premier racing experience for everyone to enjoy. The Forza games are praised for their immaculate attention to detail and realistic driving mechanics that make players feel like they're in the seat.

As was announced at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, Forza Motorsport is back after six long years of hiatus. The team behind the Forza Motorsport games have always strived to recreate the realism of actual motorsport and with a reboot, they have flipped the switch on what is surely going to be one of the best racers out there.

The Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase provided footage that proved the pedigree of these games and this new title looks fantastic. The game will be available on the Game Pass on launch day.

The Forza games have become a mainstay on the Xbox and with the addition of this new Forza Motorsport in 2023, there is no doubt that Xbox will deliver.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

