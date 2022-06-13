5 most anticipated upcoming games for Xbox Game Pass

Ever since the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase, the excitement for the Xbox Game Pass has never been higher. The subscription service has seen quite some traffic over the last two years, with more and more games being introduced into the library right on launch day.

This time around, Xbox & Bethesda revealed a variety of games for the Game Pass service for the foreseeable future, with many more Day One releases coming to it in 2022. Along with the new releases, many other older games are also set to debut on the service in the next few months.

While it might seem like there are a million games headed to Game Pass at this point, there are a few which are highly looked for. Here are five of these upcoming games that are due to be released on the Xbox Game Pass in the near future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinons.

5 upcoming Xbox Game Pass entries that players cannot wait to get their hands on

1) Persona 5

As per the recent announcement from the Xbox showcase event, the Persona series is finally coming to Xbox via Game Pass, which is obviously great news for JRPG fans. Persona delivers some of the best in its genre, combining dungeon crawler segments interspersed with social simulation.

The series generally follows a group of teenagers who can infiltrate the psyche of potential villains, battling the manifestations using their Personas. Simultaneously, the social sections focused on forming bonds with different NPC partners, and also progressed to the larger narrative.

During the Xbox event, the trailer featured three of the most recent Persona games, highlighting various gameplay and story elements. While Persona 3, and 4 are also set to arrive on Game Pass in the near future, Persona 5 will debut first, launching on 21 October, 2022.

2) Valorant

Riot Games is certainly going big with their products this year, releasing a handful of games on Game Pass, exclusively for PC and mobile users. Amongst these games are League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and the most significant one being Valorant.

The multiplayer hero-shooter game with its many diverse characters is coming to Game Pass sometime in 2023, and fans couldn’t be more excited. While Valorant is technically a free-to-play game, on Xbox Game Pass, it will be bundled with unlocked content that generally one has to pay for.

Valorant is a first-person shooter, set in the future where players face off in a 5v5 match, where they have to score points depending on what kind of match they are playing. The game offers a multitude of modes to choose from, including the standard bomb defusal Unrated, Deathmatch, etc. On Game Pass, all Agents will be unlocked from the get-go, with additional paid cosmetics and equipment.

3) Plague Tale: Requiem

Plague Tale: Innosense by Asobo Studio is a third-person stealth game where players take control of Amica de Rune who, along with her brother Hugo, embarks on a journey across fourteenth century Aquitaine, France. The game takes place during the Black Plague, where nefarious people are out to capture Hugo, whom Amica needs to protect.

A full gameplay trailer for the sequel, known as Plague Tale: Requiem has recently debuted, which sees Amica and Hugo thrust once again into rat-infested streets. Stealth returns as the trailer sees Amica sneak up to and around soldiers of the French Inquisition, with her brother in tow once more.

The game is set to take place across new areas, seeing the siblings travel across the seas to an island where a secret waits to be uncovered. The game is set to be released sometime in 2022, with no news of a delay either, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed. It will be on Game Pass on launch day.

4) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

From developer A44, this brand new IP is an action-adventure RPG coming to Xbox consoles and PCs early in 2023. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn sees players take control of Nor Vanek who is out to kill gods, in the fantasy adventure game, which features some interesting combat and traversal mechanics.

From the trailer that debuted during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, this game showed off a fantasy open-world setting, in a mix of medieval and industrial eras. The game features a variety of combat options, including a melee attack with an axe and pistol, as well as ranged combat through the use of magical abilities and spells.

The player is seen being assisted by a sentient creature going by the name of Enki, who helps the protagonist by giving them the various abilities seen in the trailer. Enki also seems to be assisting in the world traversal, by giving the player flight or an aerial dash ability. This game will be available on Game Pass from Day One.

5) Scorn

Scorn is an upcoming survival horror game being developed by Ebb Software and published by Kepler Interactive. It is heavily inspired by imagery from H.G. Geiger, and is set in an alien world. Players are able to control a humanoid creature, in an unfamiliar environment, which they need to explore to unearth the narrative.

By the looks of the gameplay, this game is a must for those who enjoy horror media, especially moves in the Alien franchise. Played in first-person, the game provides players with a strange assortment of biomechanical weapons to fight off hostile threats as they make their way across organic looking corridors and open areas.

Last showcased in the most recent Xbox & Bethesda event featuring a new gameplay trailer, Scorn will be released on 21 October, 2022 for the PC, and will be exclusively available on Xbox Series X for a time. It will be available on Game Pass from the day of release.

