How to reset your account in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is the latest iteration in the Honkai universe. While it is not a direct sequel to any of the previous titles, it has a similar gameplay style and retains many characters. Players are given a choice of picking their desired character at the beginning of their journey, dedicating a unique approach to other aspects of the game.

Players may look to reset their progress for various reasons, including re-rolling, implementing an entirely new strategy, or rectifying a wrong decision during their in-game progression. Thus, this article will guide players on how to easily reset their accounts in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: The process will delete your HoYoVerse account, which will also impact every linked game, including Genshin Impact. We are not responsible for the action of the players.

Resetting the game progress in Honkai Star Rail

Delete Honkai Star Rail account on PC

miHoYo allows players to reset their accounts after many cautionary statements. The process is relatively easy, and you can reset the progression by following a series of simple steps.

However, you should be ready to accept any permanent changes to your account before proceeding, as your hard work will be completely lost and unrecoverable once the process is completed.

The steps to reset your account on your PC are as follows:

Press the Esc key and select the settings option. Click on the account settings icon and go to the user center. Select "Request Account Deletion" and click on Next.

Delete your account on mobile

Here are the steps to reset your in-game progress using your phone:

Tap on the mobile icon on the top left of the screen. Select the settings icon and go to the account settings from the menu. Choose the go option on the user center. Scroll down and select the "Request Account Deletion" option beside Delete Account. Read through the disclaimer and click on next. Choose an account from the list and click on next. The list will display every connected account on the device.

This concludes the steps to reset your progress in Honkai Star Rail and delete your HoYoverse account. The game offers a period of 30 days before removing any content from the account.

It is worth noting that you can log into the account within that period to prevent the account from deleting. Once the process is complete, players can log into the account and begin a new journey with the same email address.

Honkai Star Rail is currently available for download and play on PC, iOS, and Android.

