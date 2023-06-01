Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based role-playing adventure from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The game was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms simultaneously, with mentions of a console port being in the works.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, HoYoverse has yet to detail an official release date for consoles. However, based on speculations and calculated guesses, we can, in fact, make an estimate on the projected release window of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative and reflect the author’s opinions.

Honkai Star Rail may arrive for PlayStation consoles sometime after July 28, 2023

Despite numerous rumors, Honkai Star Rail did not release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles along with version 1.1. As such, the speculated release window can be safely pushed back to sometime after the current 1.1 patch. At worst, the game may launch by December 2023 - but this is unlikely. The game could possibly release sometime after patch 1.1 ends, on July 28, 2023.

Players can only wait patiently until HoYoverse releases additional information regarding the progress of the PlayStation ports. A delayed port is always better than a rushed one, as it will be less prone to bugs and performance issues.

How will Honkai Star Rail run on the PlayStation consoles?

If the ports of Genshin Impact are to be believed, Honkai Star Rail will likely be handicapped on the PlayStation 4 (Image via YouTube/ElAnalistaDeBits)

By drawing comparisons from the PlayStation ports of Genshin Impact, we can safely make the following assumptions:

PlayStation 4 : Will likely run at a maximum resolution of 1080p, with a 30 FPS target.

: Will likely run at a maximum resolution of 1080p, with a 30 FPS target. PlayStation 4 Pro : May target a 2160p resolution with FSR upscaling. 60 FPS target.

: May target a 2160p resolution with FSR upscaling. 60 FPS target. PlayStation 5: Will likely run at a full native 4K resolution, with a smooth 60 FPS target.

It should be remembered that the base PlayStation 4 version will probably suffer the worst with inconsistent frame rates due to its weaker specifications. Additionally, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro versions will also have considerably longer load times than a PlayStation 5, thanks to its slower mechanical hard drive. Using a solid-state drive may help in this regard.

The PlayStation 5 is the recommended console to play the game on.

Will Honkai Star Rail be available on other console platforms?

As of this writing, there are no plans to release the game on either the Xbox or Nintendo Switch consoles. A port to the Nintendo Switch seems the most unlikely, given that there has been radio silence regarding the port of Genshin Impact to the same console - likely due to hardware limitations.

An Xbox port is theoretically possible, although it does not seem that HoYoverse has any immediate plans for it.

