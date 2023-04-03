Why are players upset with The Last of Us Part 1 PC Port?

The Last of Us Part 1 finally made its way to PC but was marred by multiple technical issues. The first title in the series is revered as one of the best survival horror games owing to its excellent narrative and well-written characters. Joel and Ellie became fan-favorite characters overnight after the original game’s release back in 2013.

However, PC players were deprived of the game until recently when The Last of Us Part 1 was released on March 28, 2023. The game’s poor state at release, combined with an excruciating wait to experience the narrative, served as a precursor to the negative reception of The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port’s technical issues disappoints players

Players had high hopes for The Last of Us Part 1 PC port as the franchise is riding high on popularity owing to its excellent TV adaptation. Furthermore, PC owners were looking forward to delving into the survival horror adventure game. Many players were met with frustrating bugs, crashes, and incomplete textures.

While some graphical compromises can be ignored in lieu of impressive performance on PC, the poor state of the game’s launch is inexcusable, especially considering the pedigree of Sony’s other PC ports.

However, some fan reactions have been hateful for unwarranted reasons, like the recent uproar against Ada Wong’s voice actor Lily Gao.

PeterOvo (808) @PeterOvo5



The Last of Us Part 1 is a tragedy on PC, Shame on Sony PlayStation It's Safe to say PlayStation has no quality control for their PC ports.The Last of Us Part 1 is a tragedy on PC, Shame on Sony PlayStation https://t.co/i6KnLaQ8T1

The poor launch led to the game's PC debut with mostly negative reviews on Steam. Many awaited the launch of the game on PC, which was initially slated to release on March 3, 2023. Considering the 25-day delay, PC players expected the game to launch with a bang.

But the poor launch led many to react on Twitter and express their disappointment. Although the game now displays a mixed review rating on Steam (at the time of writing this article), a majority of users are still facing performance issues and hard crashes. However, patch v1.0.1.6 has increased the streaming memory and applied some fixes.

Naughty Dog’s response to poor launch

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect. We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers.Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect.

Naughty Dog has commented on the matter and ensured the community that they are proactively working on addressing all issues and concerns regarding The Last of Us Part 1 PC port.

Naughty Dog’s official Tweet states:

“We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.”

Furthermore, they have advised players to resort to the latest graphics drivers to iron out any issues.

Another Tweet went on to say:

“A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday.

A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week.”

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog A new hotfix for The Last of Us Part I for PC is now live. It includes fixes that improve memory, performance, and more. Check out the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic… A new hotfix for The Last of Us Part I for PC is now live. It includes fixes that improve memory, performance, and more. Check out the patch notes here: feedback.naughtydog.com/hc/en-us/artic…

One can only hope that the slated patches and hotfixes enhance their experience with the game. Those inclined to play the game can refer to this article to find out the game's completion time.

