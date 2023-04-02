Why Resident Evil 4 remake Ada voice actor Lily Gao is receiving hateful fan reaction

Resident Evil 4 remake's voice actor Lily Gao, who voiced the enigmatic and elegant Ada Wong in the game, has received many hateful comments and messages from "fans" of the series, who were seemingly displeased with her portrayal of the beloved character. Capcom's latest survival-horror title is largely being heralded by many as one of, if not the best, modern remake of an old classic.

The remake brings the classic Resident Evil 4 experience closer to the modern titles in the series while also staying true to the original source material.

However, some players have expressed their displeasure at Lily Gao's portrayal of Ada Wong, with some stating that the voice actor does not sound like the character and lacks her charm and charisma.

Displeased fans send Lily Gao hateful comments on Instagram for her performance as Ada Wong

Lily Gao faced harsh criticism on social media in the days leading up to the launch of the RE4 remake, an issue that persisted even days after the game's release.

Ada Wong is a returning character in the game's franchise who has appeared in multiple mainline entries in the series, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 6, as well as the RE2 and RE4 remakes. Over the years, the mysterious mercenary-for-hire Ada has been voiced by many voice actors in the industry, of which Lily Gao is the latest.

The biggest complaint some fans have levied against Gao's performance is the seemingly unenthusiastic line delivery, which makes the character sound bored. Others pointed out that there is "nothing seductive" about her performance, making Ada feel quite generic, which is a contrast to how the character has been portrayed in past games.

The hateful messages and replies Lily Gao received over the week since the game's launch has led to the actor essentially deleting all her Instagram posts and deactivating replies on her social media accounts.

✦ @slaydawong ✦ @slaydawong and now lily turned off her ig comments… why can’t some of you guys just be normal? “it’s just an opinion” not when her entire comment section was filled with harassment and let alone racism, disliking her va is one thing but to go and comment all that shit is insane. MOVE ON. and now lily turned off her ig comments… why can’t some of you guys just be normal? “it’s just an opinion” not when her entire comment section was filled with harassment and let alone racism, disliking her va is one thing but to go and comment all that shit is insane. MOVE ON. now she deleted all her posts, this genuinely hurts me so much i really hope she’s okay :( twitter.com/slaydawong/sta… now she deleted all her posts, this genuinely hurts me so much i really hope she’s okay :( twitter.com/slaydawong/sta… https://t.co/nD6thlnjJ7

However, some key members of the Resident Evil community and a huge wave of fans have come out in support of Gao and her work. Content creator and YouTuber Suzi Hunter (The Sphere Hunter) stated that not liking something (Gao's performance as Ada) is not an "invitation to be a prick" as they urged fans to "Leave her (Lily Gao) alone."

Suzi Hunter @TheSphereHunter I've been seeing the hate towards Lilly Gao and I don't get why in this community if an RE character doesn't look or perform right, people go find the real life actor and harass them. If you don't like something, that isn't an invitation to be a prick. Just leave her alone. I've been seeing the hate towards Lilly Gao and I don't get why in this community if an RE character doesn't look or perform right, people go find the real life actor and harass them. If you don't like something, that isn't an invitation to be a prick. Just leave her alone.

Another Twitter user showered their respect for Gao's work and performance as Ada.

𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 @RuleTimeSpace



It's okay not to like a performance! No one deserves to be harassed or degraded over her portrayal! Resident Evil fans should feel ashamed if your the one participating in doing so! HUGE shoutout to Lily Gao! IMO she did a great job as Ada! Mad respect and much love!It's okay not to like a performance! No one deserves to be harassed or degraded over her portrayal! Resident Evil fans should feel ashamed if your the one participating in doing so! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… HUGE shoutout to Lily Gao! IMO she did a great job as Ada! Mad respect and much love!It's okay not to like a performance! No one deserves to be harassed or degraded over her portrayal! Resident Evil fans should feel ashamed if your the one participating in doing so! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/aLZxaZ1lkT

Fans getting riled up over the portrayal and voice work of a fictional character in a video game and harassing the voice actor rarely occurs.

