Why Resident Evil 4 remake Ada voice actor Lily Gao is receiving hateful fan reaction

Resident Evil 4 remake's voice actor Lily Gao, who voiced the enigmatic and elegant Ada Wong in the game, has received many hateful comments and messages from "fans" of the series, who were seemingly displeased with her portrayal of the beloved character. Capcom's latest survival-horror title is largely being heralded by many as one of, if not the best, modern remake of an old classic.
The remake brings the classic Resident Evil 4 experience closer to the modern titles in the series while also staying true to the original source material.
However, some players have expressed their displeasure at Lily Gao's portrayal of Ada Wong, with some stating that the voice actor does not sound like the character and lacks her charm and charisma.
Displeased fans send Lily Gao hateful comments on Instagram for her performance as Ada Wong
Lily Gao faced harsh criticism on social media in the days leading up to the launch of the RE4 remake, an issue that persisted even days after the game's release.
Ada Wong is a returning character in the game's franchise who has appeared in multiple mainline entries in the series, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 4, and Resident Evil 6, as well as the RE2 and RE4 remakes. Over the years, the mysterious mercenary-for-hire Ada has been voiced by many voice actors in the industry, of which Lily Gao is the latest.
The biggest complaint some fans have levied against Gao's performance is the seemingly unenthusiastic line delivery, which makes the character sound bored. Others pointed out that there is "nothing seductive" about her performance, making Ada feel quite generic, which is a contrast to how the character has been portrayed in past games.
The hateful messages and replies Lily Gao received over the week since the game's launch has led to the actor essentially deleting all her Instagram posts and deactivating replies on her social media accounts.
However, some key members of the Resident Evil community and a huge wave of fans have come out in support of Gao and her work. Content creator and YouTuber Suzi Hunter (The Sphere Hunter) stated that not liking something (Gao's performance as Ada) is not an "invitation to be a prick" as they urged fans to "Leave her (Lily Gao) alone."
Another Twitter user showered their respect for Gao's work and performance as Ada.
Fans getting riled up over the portrayal and voice work of a fictional character in a video game and harassing the voice actor rarely occurs.