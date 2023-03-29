The Last of Us Part 1 PC completion time: How long does it take to beat the port

Nearly a decade after The Last of Us Part 1 was first launched on the PlayStation 3, the game is now available for PC players. The game's developer, Naughty Dog, in association with PlayStation, ported the remade PS5 version to PC. Though the original story has remained the same, this version of the game features graphical upgrades and new gameplay mechanics.

As such, you might be wondering how long it takes to finish the game on PC. It's worth being aware of the total time needed to enjoy all the content available in the game, so as to better plan your journey in The Last of Us Part 1.

The Last of Us Part 1 PC port completion time is similar to the PlayStation versions

Since the main campaign hasn’t undergone any major changes, the time required to complete it still stands at around 15 hours approximately. Of course, this could vary based on the difficulty settings you have opted for.

Depending on whether you have any prior experience with the game or its sequel, you can choose between six "challenge levels." These include: Very Light, Light, Moderate, Hard, Survivor, and Grounded. Playing The Last of Us Part 1 at the higher difficulty settings will certainly take longer to clear.

Moreover, anyone looking to get a completionist badge must invest about 20-25 hours. Irrespective of the difficulty setting you opt for, it’s worth taking time with your first playthrough, as the game features a wonderful narrative-based campaign.

The PC port includes the Left Behind DLC, which features a prequel story involving Ellie. While the expansion isn't very lengthy, you can add another 3-3.5 hours if you plan to include it in your playthrough.

Incidentally, The Last of Us Part 1 takes considerably less time to finish than the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, which takes about 25-30 hours to complete and is exclusive to PlayStation consoles as of this writing. With Sony stepping up their involvement on the PC platform, it remains to be seen if PC players can get the second part on their platform. Even if it does happen, it's unlikely to be anytime soon.

For now, the onus will be on Naughty Dog to fix numerous issues with The Last of Us Part 1. Numerous complaints from PC players have inundated the game's Steam Store page, with major issues like random crashes and compilation stutters being reported.

