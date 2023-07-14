Honkai Star Rail 1.2 leaks hint at standard 5-star characters trial

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update will roll out in a few days, bringing exciting new content for gamers. While the commemorative livestream has covered most of their details, leaks from HSR_stuff hint at a brand new trial that will be added in the next patch. It will feature a test run for all seven standard 5-star characters, each rewarding 20 Stellar Jades on completion.

This article will outline everything about the speculated trial and expand on each of the 5-star units.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Leaks about the upcoming standard 5-star characters trial in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

When version 1.2 releases, we will be able to test all 5-stars standard characters. Each trial gives 20 stellar jades, that sums to 140 stellar jades.



In a recent tweet, HSR_stuff shared details about the standard 5-star character trial for version 1.2. The information was originally obtained from Blednaya, a credible leaker in the community.

You will be able to access the Character Trial option from the Stellar Warp. It will open a Joint Forces tab containing individual icons for each of the units.

Similar to the Aptitude Showcase, Trailblazers must fend off a few domain opponents using the allotted character. Upon successfully completing the challenges, they will be rewarded 20x Stellar Jades and other in-game resources.

Since Honkai Star Rail has seven standard 5-star units, you can receive a total of 140x Stellar Jades by completing all their test runs.

The following list contains each of the trial characters, along with their official description:

Himeko (The Erudition) : She is an adventurous scientist, currently serving as the navigator of the Astral Express.

: She is an adventurous scientist, currently serving as the navigator of the Astral Express. Welt (The Nihility) : A seasoned member of the Astral Express Crew who saved the Earth from annihilation multiple times.

: A seasoned member of the Astral Express Crew who saved the Earth from annihilation multiple times. Bronya (The Harmony) : The commander of the Silvermane Guards who liberated the Belobog’s Under World from years of oppression as the former Supreme Guardian.

: The commander of the Silvermane Guards who liberated the Belobog’s Under World from years of oppression as the former Supreme Guardian. Gepard (The Preservation) : He is the captain of the Silvermane Guards, belonging to the noble Laundau family.

: He is the captain of the Silvermane Guards, belonging to the noble Laundau family. Clara (The Destruction) : She is a young orphaned girl raised by Svarog, a highly intelligent robot.

: She is a young orphaned girl raised by Svarog, a highly intelligent robot. Yanqing (The Hunt) : The talented lieutenant in the Xianzhou Alliance's Cloud Knights.

: The talented lieutenant in the Xianzhou Alliance's Cloud Knights. Bailu (The Abundance): The High Elder of the Vidyadhra race, renowned as the "Healer Lady" in Xianzhou Luofu.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update is expected to roll out globally on July 19, 2023, featuring Blade and Kafka banners as the primary highlights.

