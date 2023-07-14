Top five 5-star characters that deserve a nerf in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2

Honkai Star Rail's version 1.2 is releasing in less than a week, and the game has many characters that dominate its meta. Most of them are 5-star characters, but some are 4-star characters too. The 5-star characters are a little hard to get as their drop rates are low, but they are compelling. Some of these characters are so overpowered that they can single-handedly complete activities and defeat most bosses in the game.

This article lists five 5-star characters who deserve a nerf in version 1.2, which is releasing on July 19.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Seele, Jing Yuan, and Luocha deserve a nerf in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.2

5) Bronya

The commander of the Silvermane Guards, Bronya is a Wind Harmony character who specializes in buffing her allies and increasing their damage. She is one of the best 5-star support units in Honkai Star Rail and can easily use a nerf simply because of how powerful she can make her allies.

Bronya's kit consists of a skill that dispels a debuff from an ally, increases their damage, and lets them take action immediately. Her ultimate raises all allies' ATK stat and increases their CRIT DMG for two turns. Her talent also allows her another turn after she uses her basic attack.

Bronya can be highly potent in any team she is in and could use a nerf because of her pick rate or usage in various activities in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Gepard

The captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard, is one of the best tanks Honkai Star Rail has to offer. He follows the Preservation path and wields the Ice element. Gepard's kit revolves around tanking, dealing damage to enemies, and slowing them down. Because he can easily do tank damage, he can single-handedly take care of his allies while protecting them with his shield.

The main thing that makes Gepard an overpowered character is his passive talent, which allows him to revive himself once per battle. Paired with Luocha or any healers in Honkai Star Rail, Gepard is an undefeatable character, and he deserves a nerf because of how much of an overpowered tank he is.

3) Seele

The key member of the underworld faction Wildfire, Seele is a Quantum character walking the Hunt path. As a Hunt pathed character, she specializes in dealing single-target damage.

Seele's kit revolves around dealing damage to an enemy, and the multipliers on her skill and ultimate facilitate this. Also, her passive ability bestows her two consecutive turns if she defeats an enemy with her basic attack, skill, or ultimate. Seele deserves a nerf, as Trailblazers in possession of her can get bored of doing the same thing repeatedly.

2) Luocha

The merchant and a member of the Intergalactic Merchant Guild, Luocha is an Abundance-pathed Imaginary character who excels at restoring health on the battlefield. His kit consists of a skill that heals his allies and an ultimate that removes any buff from an enemy and deals damage at the same time. Luocha's passive talent lets him deploy a field to his opponents, and if an enemy attacks an ally from that field, the attacked ally gets healed immediately.

Luocha's healing potential makes him the best healer in the game, and he can single-handedly carry his teammates through any activity Honkai Star Rail offers.

1) Jing Yuan

The general of the Xianzhou Luofu is Honkai Star Rail's best option to deal damage to multiple enemies simultaneously. As an Erudition pathed character, Jing Yuan's kit consists of skills based on AoE damage. His main damage-dealing potential comes from his passive talent that summons a Lightning Lord who deals damage as follow-up attacks.

The Trailblazers who have obtained Jing Yuan in his limited-time banner can quickly clear anything because of his colossal damage output, which sometimes can be tedious. Since he can solo clear almost everything in Honkai Star Rail, he is one of the most overpowered characters who will likely receive a nerf soon.

