Bronya has been showcased as a notable character in Honkai Star Rail's Jarilo-VI questline as she liberates the underworld from years of oppression. The current Supreme Guardian of Belobog continues to be one of the best 5-star units from the Regular Warp, possessing excellent buffing skills, unlike any other character in the game. As a follower of the Harmony Path, Bronya has prepared herself to be a dedicated support in team composition. Her Skill boosts an ally's damage and advances their turn forward, prompting them to take on the battlefield.

Coupled with her Ultimate, which increases ATK and CRIT DMG, she transforms into a powerhouse of buffs for the entire team. Although she can be paired with any character in the game, strong DPS units will likely benefit from her damage amplification to nuke down elite enemies and bosses.

In this article, we look at some of the best characters that can utilize Bronya's offering to unleash their true potential in Honkai Star Rail 1.1.

What are the best characters to use with Bronya in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

Bronya is a relatively easy-to-build character that can be equipped with any 4-star Light Cone in the game. With sufficient CRIT DMG on her Relic set, she should be able to amplify allies' damage by a mile.

Seele is considered one of the best DPS to use with Bronya, as she has high single-target damage multipliers and the Resurgence state. The effect allows her to take an extra turn with a 40% buff to her attack after defeating an enemy. The Supreme Guardian's Skill can give her a different turn with further damage amplification. Hence, Seele can execute a series of turns using the specified abilities to quickly eliminate a group of enemies in Honkai Star Rail.

Similarly, Jing Yuan, considered a top-tier DPS, can frequently utilize Bronya's Skill to appear on the turn order. It will help him build up more Lightning Lord stacks, which are his Primary source of damage. Make sure to activate her Ultimate before the persona strikes the opponent to increase its CRIT DMG and ATK. It will certainly boost the overall damage output of the team.

Image showing the 4-star characters to pair with Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the 4-star characters to pair with her in Honkai Star Rail 1.1:

Dan Heng (The Hunt)

Sushang (The Hunt)

Hook (The Hunt)

The damage output of all the specified units is comparable to each other. Hence, Bronya's buff will provide the same value regardless of whichever character you choose as your primary DPS. While Sushang and Dan Heng can eliminate single enemies, Hook, on the other hand, will be more useful against multiple opponents.

Nevertheless, Bronya will be highly effective in any team composition if it has a notable damage dealer to utilize her buffs.

Poll : 0 votes