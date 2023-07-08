Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update release date, banner schedule, 4-stars, and major rewards

Honkai Star Rail's next entry will likely reveal much information regarding the Xianzhou Luofu and specific characters. However, most of the community is excited about all the new character banners that HoYoverse will bring in as part of the limited roster. From two of the most-awaited 5-star characters to a new 4-star unit, v1.2 is stacked with content for everyone to dive in.

Based on server time, readers should expect the v1.2 to drop on July 19, at around 11 am UTC +8. With the release, Blade will appear alongside Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha in the first half, with Kafka in the second phase alongside Luka, Serval, and Sampo.

The following article should help clear out any confusion regarding each banner's date, time, release order, and the significant content scheduled for v1.2.

Honkai Star Rail v1.2 banner order and schedule for all major regions

As mentioned, v1.2 will release three new characters in two separate phases. Blade, Kafka, and Luka will debut as playable units, although players might be familiar with some via closed beta tests or their demo versions in the story. The following list includes the order of each banner's release and every character present in them:

First phase: Blade (5 stars), with Arlan, Sushang, and Natasha (4 stars).

Second phase: Kafka (5 stars), with Luka, Serval, and Sampo. (4 stars).

The release for the first phase and Blade's banner is the same as the update's release time for all regions. They are as follows:

India : 8:30 am (July 19)

: 8:30 am (July 19) Philippines : 11:00 am (July 19)

: 11:00 am (July 19) China : 11:00 am (July 19)

: 11:00 am (July 19) UK : 4:00 am (July 19)

: 4:00 am (July 19) Japan : 12:00 pm (July 19)

: 12:00 pm (July 19) Korea: 12:00 pm (July 19)

The second phase can be expected 20 days after the release of Blade, on August 9, at 12:00 server time.

Free 4-star and other rewards in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

In v1.2, players can access new memories from the Xianzhou, newly tied in the Forgotten Halls. Interestingly, everyone who finishes stage 1 on Xianzhou Luofu Memories will receive a free copy of the 4-star Imaginary Harmony character, Yukong. Additional rewards will include Stellar Jades, ascension materials, relic level-up materials, and more.

Yukong as a free unit (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Simulated Universe will have a World tier 7 added to its difficulty, with new Planar Ornaments titled Rutilant Arena and Broken Keel added as drops. Lastly, all players can enjoy free 10 pulls by logging into the game for seven days.

Rewards for participating in the online event for Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Aside from releasing the official trailer for v1.2, HoYoverse has also announced a slight possibility that players can join in to win a few goodies. The tweet below should provide a more precise idea.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Join the event for a chance to win the official merchandise of a random character!

Watch video:

Download Now:



Event Prizes

Random Character Stand + Badge ×50



"Even Immortality Ends" Trailer | Release Commemorative Event

Anyone can follow Honkai Star Rail's official account and quote retweet the post above with UID to participate. The end date for entry is July 12, at 23:59 (UTC +8). Rewards include a random character stand and 50x badges.

