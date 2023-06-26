Best tips and tricks to trigger Weakness Break frequently in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as a turn-based RPG for its extensive combat mechanics, immersive gameplay element, and wide catalog of characters, each offering unique abilities during battle. While every unit follows a distinct Path to access their move sets, their abilities also execute one of the seven elemental aspects they are assigned.

A character's element is only required to break an enemy’s toughness, introducing the concept of Weakness Break. The effect is the foundation of team-building, and players must understand how elemental weakness works to shift the tide of a battle.

This article will cover everything about the Weakness Break mechanics and provide the best tricks to trigger them during combat frequently.

What is Weakness Break in Honkai Star Rail?

Weakness break deals extra damage on enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Every enemy in the game rolls out with an additional Toughness bar over their HP, marked with a few elemental symbols that serve as their weaknesses. While an opponent with active Toughness can receive damage, it is necessary to employ characters that capitalize on their elemental weakness to deplete their Toughness bar.

A Weakness Break is triggered only after exhausting an enemy’s Toughness. It further inflicts a Break effect and reduces some of their HP before sending them into an incapacitated state. They become vulnerable to amplified damage and debuffs, including DEF reduction, slow, Entanglement, and more.

Every Break Effect in Honkai Star Rail

Every element in Honkai Star Rail has a separate Weakness Break Effect, outlined in the following list:

Wind : Inflicts Wind Shear effect, dealing additional Wind damage over time.

: Inflicts Wind Shear effect, dealing additional Wind damage over time. Quantum: Applies Entanglement effect that delays enemy action, dealing Quantum DoT.

Applies Entanglement effect that delays enemy action, dealing Quantum DoT. Lightning : Triggers Shock effect that deals Lightning damage over time.

: Triggers Shock effect that deals Lightning damage over time. Imaginary : Imprison the enemy, reducing their SPD, pushing back their turn order.

: Imprison the enemy, reducing their SPD, pushing back their turn order. Physical : Applies Bleed effect that deals Physical DMG over time.

: Applies Bleed effect that deals Physical DMG over time. Ice : Freezes the enemy, preventing them from taking turns, and applies Ice DoT.

: Freezes the enemy, preventing them from taking turns, and applies Ice DoT. Fire: Applies Burn, dealing additional Fire damage over time.

How to trigger Weakness Break frequently in Honkai Star Rail?

Analyze the enemy's weaknesses before arranging characters in a team (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Weakness Break is a vital combat mechanic, we recommend you analyze your opponents before taking any action. Most of the end-game content, like the Simulated Universe, showcases the enemy lineup or at least highlights their weaknesses before initiating the battle phase.

Use the information to employ a combination of characters that counter their Toughness. Covering most of the enemies’ elemental weaknesses while setting up a team composition is important.

Against a group of monsters, try to bust down their shields simultaneously, using an AoE DPS or a sub-DPS. However, your primary focus should be on the elite enemies and bosses of the challenging content.

That said, it is essential to ascend at least one character from every element in Honkai Star Rail to create a wide range of team setups. This way, you can stay prepared to trigger Weakness Break for a wide range of opponents.

