Honkai Star Rail elements explained: All options, how they work, and more

The elements in Honkai Star Rail represent the type of damage that a character does in the game. There's no entity in the latest gacha that doesn't belong to an element, and players need to know how they work. If players can properly utilize the elemental damage bonuses in the title, their job of defeating harder bosses will become much easier. However, the entire concept can be confusing when someone is just starting their journey.

An elemental damage system isn't uncommon in a turn-based gacha; many developers have implemented it in their products. HoYoverse has used it in Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. The company has even used something similar in Honkai Star Rail.

Some elements in Honkai Star Rail have a higher number of characters

As of writing, Honkai Star Rail has seven elements. There's a possibility that the available options will expand in the future, but there hasn't been any indication so far. Listed below are all the elements in the game and the characters that belong to them.

Fire

Asta

Himeko

Hook

Ice

Gepard

Herta

March 7th

Pela

Yanqing

Imaginary

Luocha

Welt

Yukong

Lightning

Arlan

Bailu

Jing Yuan

Kafka

Serval

Tingyun

Physical

Clara

Natasha

Sushang

Quantum

Fu Xuan

Qingque

Seele

Silver Wolf

Wind

Blade

Bronya

Dan Heng

Sampo

It's worth noting that Honkai Star Rail will receive more characters in the future, meaning this list will change as well. Interestingly, there are no characters who can do multiple elemental damages.

How do elements work in Honkai Star Rail?

Like each character has corresponding elemental damage, every enemy in Honkai Star Rail has a weakness. Each enemy in the game has at least a couple of elemental weaknesses. When players can match the weakness with the damage they do, the enemy will take an extra hit to their health and shields.

Naturally, focusing on elemental damage becomes extremely important for harder enemies. Certain entities can be defeated only when players properly concentrate on their weaknesses. Hence, elements also dictate team composition, as too many characters from the same group will be disadvantageous.

Aside from elements, it's also important for players to concentrate on the paths of every character. In simpler words, paths determine the role characters play in the game. Like elements, it's important to keep the paths varied while constructing any team. Too many characters on the same path will destroy the balance.

