Honkai: Star Rail is the latest video game from developer miHoYo, and it has garnered a large amount of popularity. With cool and fancy characters and a fun combat system, it is proving to be a blast to play through for both casual and veteran players. The title's accessibility on both mobile and PC is a pertinent reason for its increasing playerbase.

Offering 22 unique characters who bring their own set of abilities to the table, Honkai: Star Rail allows for a diverse playstyle and almost guarantees a character that players will look to pick up and play. This has led to them going through various methods to obtain the maximum amount of characters possible to build a spectacular team.

This article will give you five ways through which you can maximize your chances of adding more characters to your Honkai: Star Rail roster.

5 methods to get more characters from Honkai: Star Rail's unique roster

1) Progress through the story for free characters

Progressing through the story of Honkai: Star Rail lets you experience the world of Star Rail and its varied roster. Further, it also gives you rewards and the ability to unlock characters by completing quests that push the story forward.

You start off with the default choice who is known as The Trailblazer. The remaining free characters that you can unlock by just going through the story are:

March 7th

Dan Heng

Asta

Natasha

Serval

Herta

Qingque

Qingque is the only character that requires you to beat a game mode called the Forgotten Hall. The rest of the picks mentioned here are unlocked as you progress through the game and unlock the wish system.

2) Increase your Trailblaze and Equilibrium level

Honkai: Star Rail uses the Trailblaze Level as the primary experience system. Leveling up allows you to unlock more quests and areas to explore along with giving you bountiful rewards. Trailblaze levels occassionally reward you with Star Rail passes as well.

At levels 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 65, players will need to complete a Trial of Equilibirum to raise their equilibrium level. This will lead to harder bosses and enemies in the world. Completing these trials will earn you bountiful rewards.

Through increasing these two forms of levels, players can earn up to 23 Star Rail passes by just playing the game and progressing through the story. These can be then used in the Stellar Warp or Departure Warp to obtain characters.

3) Open as many chests as possible

Honkai: Star Rail has a plethora of chests available throughout the world waiting to be opened. These come in three variations and are as follows:

Basic treasures which provide lower end items

Bountiful treasures which provide standard items

Precious treasures which provide rare and valuable iems

Chests also provide Stellar Jade based on the type opened. Those needed to be collected in each are also shown in game making it much easier to collect and keep track of the chests that you have opened. Collecting these chests can bolster your team as well as give you the opportunity to add new characters to your roster.

4) Progress through the stages in the Forgotten Hall

The Forgotten Hall is a game mode in Honkai: Star Rail that can be unlocked after completing the adventure mission "Fleeting Lights." This requires you to have a Trailblaze level of 21.

The Forgotten Hall rewards you with a lot of Stellar Jade when you complete the Memory stages. These can used to pull for characters in the banners. Be sure to start grinding it as soon as you unlock it to maximize your chances of obtaining more choices from the roster. As previously highlighted, you can also unlock Qingque by completing Stage 3 in the Forgotten Hall.

5) Accumulate points in the Simulated Universe

The Simulated Universe is one of the primary ways through which the strengths of your characters can be tested against tough enemies. It is also a very useful way of obtaining Stellar Jade and Herta Bonds, which can be used to purchase Star Rail passes.

Herta Bonds are exclusive to the Simulated Universe and are the primary currency of Herta's shop. It only costs two Herta Bonds to buy a Star Rail pass. This puts a heavy emphasis on grinding the Simulated Universe.

This, in turn, allows you to pull for more characters and gives you the chance to get stronger characters, thus helping you get more points in the Simulated Universe. It is a snowball effect and one that should be capitalized on to expand the Star Rail roster.

