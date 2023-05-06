How to get to Trailblaze Level 40 fast in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazing is the essence of adventuring across various planets in Honkai Star Rail. With the help of the Astral Express Crew, every Trailblazer can complete multiple missions throughout different parts of the galaxy. During this journey, players will be given many activities to become stronger. Trailblaze level, equivalent to Adventurer Rank in Genshin Impact, is the primary progressing system determining someone's world level and enemies.

Typically, the higher someone's Trailblaze level will automatically mean more formidable enemies alongside high-tier rewards. The following article lists the best ways to reach Trailblaze Level 40 and Equilibrium Level 3.

Best ways to quickly increase Trailblaze Level to 40 in Honkai Star Rail

1) Primary sources for Trailblaze XP farm

Before heading in, you should get accustomed to some primary sources that can grant you a chunk of XP with minimal effort. The sources include the following:

Consuming Trailblaze Power on activities for ascension items.

Story and Side missions.

Daily missions.

Simulated Universe World completions.

Going through most of the activities mentioned above daily will be enough to take you to Equilibrium level 3 and Trailblaze level 40.

2) Daily missions

Do not underestimate the value of daily missions in the game's early stages, as each section grants a total of 260 EXP on completion. By accumulating 500 Activity Points, you can gain 1300 EXP every day. This method should be your priority after reset, as the missions tied to daily activities include basic tasks such as:

Completing daily missions.

Taking photos.

Completing calyxes.

Performing tasks within battles.

Completing three missions with a 200 Activity Score on each and 100 on another should be enough for the day. Additional rewards upon completing daily tasks include Stellar Jades and Enhancement materials for Relics.

3) Story missions

While some Story missions require a specific Trailblaze level to progress, each stage can grant tons of EXP. Three main regions are attached to the main story, including Herta's Space Station, Jarilo-Vo, and Xianzhou Loufu. As of right now (v1.0), there are 41 main story steps that you can play through.

Additionally, after completing the ongoing story arc on any region, you can participate in more side quests from characters and NPCs scattered throughout the map. Always keep an eye out for messages from the characters.

4) Operation briefing missions

Operation briefing missions are equivalent to Adventurer Handbook, which can be completed by finishing basic tasks throughout the game. Ascending characters, activating 4-set relics, completing Forgotten Hall, Simulated Universe, and more are tied to rewarding you with Trailblaze EXP.

Each objective grants 100 Trailblaze EXP, with a total of 40 objectives available currently.

