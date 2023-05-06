Honkai Star Rail is MiHoYo’s latest sci-fi roleplaying game set in space. As you travel on the Astral Express, you will meet various excellent and despicable individuals. This game allows you to get to know each character, although the game does not directly specify personal facts such as birthdays, ages, and height.

The title presently has 27 playable characters. Some can be gained through story quests, while others are solely available through the local gacha system. Each character takes one of the seven pathways and possesses the necessary moves and one of various elements.

Here are all the Honkai Star Rail characters with their estimated ages and heights

There are a total of 27 characters:

1) ARLAN

Age: ~19-21 (young adult)

Height: 5’3” (short)

2) ASTA

Age: ~20-23 (young adult)

Height: 5’5” (average, yes!)

3) BAILU

Age: ~19-21 (young adult)

Height: 4’6” (short)

4) BLADE

Age: ~39-41 (adult)

Height: 6’2” (tall)

5) BRONYA

Age: ~23-25 (young adult)

Height: 5’6” (average)

6) CLARA

Age: ~10-12 (kid)

Height: 5’1” (short)

7) SERVAL

Age: ~28-30 (adult)

Height: 5’6” (average)

8) YANQING

Age: ~8-14 (kid)

Height: 5’4” (short)

9) FU XUAN

Age: ~19-22 (young adult)

Height: 5’3” (short)

10) GEPARD

Age: ~25-27 (young adult)

Height: 6’3” (average)

11) HERTA

Age: unknown

Height: 5’2” (short)

12) HIMEKO

Age: ~32-35 (adult)

Height: 5’6” (average)

13)HOOK

Age: ~10-12 (kid)

Height: 4’4” (short)

14)JING YUAN

Age: ~32-35 (adult)

Height: 5’6” (average)

15) KAFKA

Age: ~27-30 (adult)

Height: 5’6” (average)

16) LUOCHA

Age: ~25-27 (adult)

Height: 6’1” (tall)

17)MARCH 7TH

Age: ~20-22 (young adult)

Height: 5’3” (short)

18) NATASHA

Age: ~36-39 (adult)

Height: 5’5” (average)

19)PELA

Age: ~21-23 (young adult)

Height: 5’3” (short)

20)QINGQUE

Age: ~23-21 (young adult)

Height: 5’1” (short)

21) SAMPO

Age: ~25-27 (young adult)

Height: 6’2” (tall)

22)SEELE

Age: ~23-25 (young adult)

Height: 5’4” (average)

23)SILVER WOLF

Age: ~17-19 (young adult)

Height: 5’3” (short)

24)SUSHANG

Age: ~15-18 (teenager)

Height: 5’3” (short)

25)TINGYUN

Age: ~24-26 (young adult)

Height: 5’4” (short)

26)TRAILBLAZER

Age: ~22-25 (young adult)

Height: 5’9” (Tall)

27)WELT

Age: ~45-48 (adult)

Height: 6’3” (tall)

Unlike in Genshin Impact, the game’s meta does not presently list a character’s birthday. As a result, all of the information in this article on the ages and heights of all Honkai: Star Rail characters are massively speculative, so take it with a grain of salt!

If any other Honkai Star Rail character was missed, or if you’d want to give your guesstimates on the ages and heights of all the characters, please do so in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes