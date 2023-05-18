5 reasons why Jing Yuan banner is of incredible value in Honkai Star Rail

Pulling for Jing Yuan is the easiest decision one can make in Honkai Star Rail. From his beautiful character design to his F2P-friendly kit, there are several reasons why players should spend their Stellar Jades on the ongoing banner. Additionally, there are some highly valuable 4-star characters featured alongside him as well.

The following article will list all the reasons you need to pull on the Jing Yuan banners as it stays for another 20 days before v1.1 arrives. Be it the featured 4-stars or the 5-star character himself, your Stellar Jades will have some worth by the end of Jing Yuan's run until June 7, 2023.

Tingyun, F2P-friendly 5-star kit, and more reasons to pull on Honkai Star Rail's Jing Yuan banner

1) Jing Yuan can deal high DPS even with free Light Cones

Jing Yuan's ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan is a dream for F2P players, as most of his abilities synergize incredibly well with existing free Light Cones in the game. Based on follow up attacks, Jing Yuan is capable of dealing additional damage even after performing basic attacks and skills. Hence, pairing his kit with decent Relic stats and 4-star Light Cones will be enough to clear endgame content.

The Seriousness of Breakfast (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone seems to be popular among the community, increasing Jing Yuan's damage by 12% at first and an additional 4% upon enemy kills up to three stacks. This particular gear can be bought and ascended to maximum level via the Forgotten Halls shop.

2) Tingyun is one of the best supporting characters currently

Tingyun's skill animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Tingyun's reputation as a supporting character has skyrocketed ever since the game's launch. Her kit grants increased energy regeneration and damage on allies, allowing any DPS characters to charge their ultimate abilities faster while dealing increased damage. This is highly significant in the endgame, especially on Hunt characters against elites and bosses.

Hence, even if you're not looking to pull up to maximum pity or have already lost 50-50, there are still multiple chances of acquiring Tingyun as a 4-star drop. Thankfully, she is also a F2P-friendly unit, as her kit works fine even at Eidolon 0. For Light Cones, the "Past and Future" from the Forgotten Halls shop is enough on Tingyun.

3) March 7th is a solid tank unit

March 7th ultimate (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While March 7th is given out for free in the early stages of the game, her Eidolons are nothing to joke about. Getting additional copies of her will also result in extra Undying Starlights. March 7th's kit allows her to either shield herself or one of her allies, preventing any incoming damage on an ally's health bar.

The reason why March 7th's Eidolons are viable for tanking damage is due to her first and sixth Eidolons. Even after getting a single copy and achieving the first Eidolon, she will be able to regenerate six energy every time she freezes. This is directly tied to her ultimate ability.

March 7th using her skill (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Additionally, March 7th is easy to build as well since the only stat required on her is DEF. More defense numbers on her will eventually mean more damage absorption on shields.

4) Sushang is a great DPS unit

Sushang in attack stance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Honkai Star Rail is currently missing out on an accessible Physical-based DPS unit since Clara is pretty tough to acquire, and Trailblazer's fire version is an awesome tank support. However, this changes with Sushang getting featured as a rate-up character in Jing Yuan's banner.

She is a Hunt character, specializing in dealing damage to single targets. Sushang's talent even allows her to deal an extra damage tick alongside her skill. This can instantly break any mob with Physical weakness on them, alongside elites and bosses.

Sushang inflicting additional damage (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Sushang is also easy to build, with most of her damage scaling based on the ATK stat. The F2P Light Cone, Cruising in the Stellar Sea, can be acquired quite early in the game via Herta's Shop and works very well with Sushang.

5) All four characters form a solid team

Since there are no healers in this team, March 7th should be focusing on drawing enemy fire onto her. One of the best Light Cones for this is the "Landau's Choice," allowing her to cast a shield upon herself, taunting enemies to hit her and repeat the cycle.

March 7th, Tingyun, Jing Yuan, and Sushang (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As for the rest, Tingyun's job will be to keep buffing any one of the damage dealers, be it Jing Yuan or Sushang. The rest two can keep dealing damage with the help of Tingyun's buff and regenerate energy with each hit on enemies.

