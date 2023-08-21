Is Imbibitor Lunae worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update is right around the corner, and it will feature Imbibitor Lunae as the playable 5-star character. He will be available in the first banner phase preceding Fu Xuan's debut in the next patch. While players are familiar with his personality in-game as Dan Heng, he has received a massive overhaul to his entire kit after transforming into the High Elder during the recent Trailblaze Mission.

With that, Imbibitor Lunae will join the Imaginary roster to be a DPS unit in various team setups. Thanks to his association with the Destruction Path, he can now access single-target and AoE attacks.

Those in need of a damage dealer will likely consider summoning him. However, it is essential to analyze his pull value based on his overall moveset and combat efficiency since Stellar Jades are a limited resource in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What makes Imbibitor Lunae worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail?

Official Imbibitor Lune artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

The Imaginary element in Honkai Star Rail has limited characters, to begin with, let alone a proper damage dealer. Hence, Imbibitor Lunae was a much-needed addition to the roster. In addition, the Destruction Path is more suited for the current endgame content, and as a follower, he will be a powerful frontrunner across multiple team compositions.

Lunae's elemental ATK is his primary source of DMG, which can be enhanced up to three consecutive times. Here is a quick glimpse of each of the enhancements:

Transcendence : Unleashes a three-hit attack dealing Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.

: Unleashes a three-hit attack dealing Imaginary DMG to a single enemy. Divine Spear : Launches a five-hit attack on a single target, and the fourth hit damages adjacent enemies.

: Launches a five-hit attack on a single target, and the fourth hit damages adjacent enemies. Fulgurant Leap: Activates a seven-hit attack that deals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy, and the fourth hit onward unloads on adjacent opponents.

Use Laune's Skill to enhance his Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

On top of improving his elemental ATK, the Skill also grants him a CRIT DMG based on the number of Dominating Roar stacks he has acquired. Every time he unleashes the Divine Spear of Fulgtrant Leap, a single stack is generated.

Lastly, his Ultimate inflicts Imaginary damage on multiple enemies, generating Squama Sacrosacanta. Laune consumes the stack to unleash his enhanced attack without consuming Skill-Point. It allows him to be a self-sufficient DPS in this game.

Should you summon Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail 1.3?

Expand Tweet

Imibibitor Lunae will undoubtedly be a solid 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. It is safe to assume that his buffed Basic ATKs will damage enemies enormously, given that each enhancement consumes a Skill Point.

However, the penalty is too steep for any F2P team where activating the Skills of the support units is equally necessary. He can only be paired with characters with skill-point-neutral gameplay, limiting his overall flexibility.

Hence, we recommend skipping Imbibitor Lunae unless you are in desperate need of a DPS unit. That said, summoning a character in Honkai Star Rail is entirely up to your discretion.