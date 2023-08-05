Honkai Star Rail is in the middle of version 1.2 update, which introduces fresh characters and content into the game. Each character wields one of seven available elements in the game, with multiple characters wielding the same element. The Imaginary element is one of the elements available in-game, housing Honkai Star Rail’s best healer and support character. Still, since the game is relatively new, there are few characters under each element.

In this article, all the playable Imaginary characters are arranged in a tier list based on their performance and in a team.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

Luocha, Welt, and Yukong are the best Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

All playable Imaginary characters are ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

As mentioned earlier, this tier list ranks every playable Imaginary character and is placed in SS and S tiers.

The picture above displays the ranking of all Imaginary characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023. It should be noted that all the characters are examined without any Eidolons for a fair judgment.

SS Tier

The characters in this tier are wonderful on their own and can be placed in any team without any issues or conflict. They can carry any team they are placed in through any end-game activities.

Luocha is a SS tier Imaginary character (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha

In version 1.1 of Galactic Roaming’s second phase, Luocha was released with his limited-time character banner and his signature five-star light cone. After release, he instantly became the best healer in Honkai Star Rail.

Walking on the Abundance path, Luocha excels in healing his allies on the battlefield. His primary source of healing is his skill and passive ability. While his skill provides a burst of healing to a single ally, his passive talent heals an ally when they attack an enemy.

S Tier

The characters under this tier are exceptionally good at their respective roles. When placed in a team with the proper setup, they can be very effective.

Welt and Yukong are S-tier characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt

With Honkai Star Rail’s release, Welt became available to all trailblazers as the game’s one of many standard characters.

As he walks on the Nihility path, his abilities mainly focus on slowing his opponents down and imprisoning them. While his kit focuses on supporting abilities, he can also deal massive amounts of damage to his enemies, making him an exceptional character.

Welt is an excellent character to use in the end-game activities as he can slow down the adversaries and deal damage to them at the same time.

Yukong

In version 1.1, Yukong debuted with Luocha as a featured four-star character in his limited-time banner.

After her release, she immediately became the best four-star support in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the Harmony path, she provides buffs to her allies on the battlefield, which simultaneously increases their ATK, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG.

Although Yukong is a little skill point hungry, with her buffs, a team with a good setup can vaporize enemies and clear any end-game activity.